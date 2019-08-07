Siam Cement PCL : Reviewed Quarter 2/2019 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

|
Reviewed Quarter 2/2019 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
Security Symbol:
SCC
Announcement Details
The Company and Consolidated Financial Statement (F45-3)
Company name
THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Quarter
Quarter 2
(In thousands)
The Consolidated Financial Statement
Quarter 2
For 6 Months
Status
Reviewed
Reviewed
Ending
30 June
30 June
Year
2019
2019
Net profit (loss)
7,043,163
18,705,553
|
EPS (baht)
5.87
15.59
The Company Financial Statement
Quarter 2
For 6 Months
Status
Reviewed
Reviewed
Ending
30 June
30 June
Year
2019
2019
Net profit (loss)
14,383,634
16,661,401
|
EPS (baht)
11.99
13.88
|
Type of report
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
Please see details in financial statements, auditor's report and remarks from SET SMART
"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal), and has also submitted the original report to the Securities and Exchange Commission."
Signature ___________________________
(Pichit Leelaphantmetha)
Director of Corporate Accounting Office Authorized Persons to Disclose Information
