THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
  Report  
Siam Cement PCL : Reviewed Quarter 2/2019 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

0
08/07/2019 | 02:10am EDT

Headline:

Reviewed Quarter 2/2019 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

Security Symbol:

SCC

Announcement Details

The Company and Consolidated Financial Statement (F45-3)

Company name

THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 2

(In thousands)

The Consolidated Financial Statement

Quarter 2

For 6 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 June

30 June

Year

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net profit (loss)

7,043,163

12,401,208

18,705,553

24,807,618

EPS (baht)

5.87

10.33

15.59

20.67

The Company Financial Statement

Quarter 2

For 6 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 June

30 June

Year

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net profit (loss)

14,383,634

9,122,473

16,661,401

17,893,114

EPS (baht)

11.99

7.60

13.88

14.91

Type of report

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

Please see details in financial statements, auditor's report and remarks from SET SMART

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal), and has also submitted the original report to the Securities and Exchange Commission."

Signature ___________________________

(Pichit Leelaphantmetha)

Director of Corporate Accounting Office Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and

completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 06:09:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 449 B
EBIT 2019 43 595 M
Net income 2019 42 593 M
Debt 2019 167 B
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 506 B
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 477,64  THB
Last Close Price 422,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL16 484
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL24.52%116 567
3M COMPANY-14.08%94 754
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY26.42%84 304
SIEMENS AG0.00%79 838
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.78%47 448
