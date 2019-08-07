Siam Cement PCL : Reviewed Quarter 2/2019 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

Headline: Reviewed Quarter 2/2019 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3) Security Symbol: SCC Announcement Details The Company and Consolidated Financial Statement (F45-3) Company name THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Quarter Quarter 2 (In thousands) The Consolidated Financial Statement Quarter 2 For 6 Months Status Reviewed Reviewed Ending 30 June 30 June Year 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net profit (loss) 7,043,163 12,401,208 18,705,553 24,807,618 EPS (baht) 5.87 10.33 15.59 20.67 The Company Financial Statement Quarter 2 For 6 Months Status Reviewed Reviewed Ending 30 June 30 June Year 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net profit (loss) 14,383,634 9,122,473 16,661,401 17,893,114 EPS (baht) 11.99 7.60 13.88 14.91 Type of report Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

Please see details in financial statements, auditor's report and remarks from SET SMART

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal), and has also submitted the original report to the Securities and Exchange Commission."

Signature ___________________________

(Pichit Leelaphantmetha)

Director of Corporate Accounting Office Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and