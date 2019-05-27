|
Siam Cement PCL : Rotation and Appointment of SCG Executives
|
|
-Translation-
|
CSO S62-144
|
May 27, 2019
|
To President
|
|
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
|
Subject: Rotation and Appointment of SCG Executives
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited hereby announces that the Board of Directors has approved the rotation and appointment of the following SCG Executives:
|
|
Current Positions
|
|
New Positions
|
Effective Dates
|
1.
|
Mr. Tanawong Areeratchakul
|
-
|
Executive Vice President,
|
July 1, 2019
|
|
President, Packaging Business
|
|
Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
-
|
President,
|
October 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
Chemicals Business
|
|
2.
|
Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop
|
-
|
Executive Vice President,
|
October 1, 2019
|
|
- Executive Vice President,
|
|
The Siam Cement Public
|
|
|
The Siam Cement Public
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
|
Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
- President, Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Mr. Wichan Jitpukdee
|
-
|
President,
|
July 1, 2019
|
|
Vice President, Packaging Business
|
|
Packaging Business
|
|
4.
|
Mr. Suracha Udomsak
|
-
|
Vice President,
|
July 1, 2019
|
|
Chief Technology Officer-
|
|
Chemicals Business
|
|
|
Innovation and Technology,
|
|
and in charge of
|
|
|
Chemicals Business
|
|
Chief Technology Officer-
|
|
|
|
|
Innovation and Technology,
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals Business
|
The list of SCC's executives is provided in the attachment.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
-signed by-
(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)
President & CEO
cc: Secretary General, Office of Securities and Exchange Commission
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
List of Executives (As at July 1, 2019)
|
|
Names of Executives
|
|
Titles
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash
|
President & CEO
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop
|
- Executive Vice President
|
|
|
- President, Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Mr. Tanawong Areeratchakul
|
Executive Vice President, Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud
|
Vice President-Polyolefins and Vinyl Business,
|
|
|
Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Mr. Mongkol Hengrojanasophon
|
Vice President-Olefins Business and Operations,
|
|
|
Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Mr. Suracha Udomsak
|
- Vice President, Chemicals Business
|
|
|
- In charge of Chief Technology Officer-Innovation and
|
|
|
|
Technology, Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Mr. Wichan Jitpukdee
|
President, Packaging Business
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Mr. Nithi Patarachoke
|
-
|
President,
|
|
|
|
Cement-Building Materials Business
|
|
|
-
|
In charge of Vice President-Living Solution and Housing
|
|
|
|
Products Business, Cement-Building Materials Business
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Mr. Chana Poomee
|
Vice President-Cement and Construction Solution Business,
|
|
|
Cement-Building Materials Business
|
|
|
10. Mr. Paramate Nisagornsen
|
Vice President-Regional Business,
|
|
|
Cement-Building Materials Business
|
|
|
11. Mr. Yuttana Jiamtragan
|
Vice President-Corporate Administration
|
|
|
12. Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom
|
Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO
|
|
|
13. Mr. Aree Chavalitcheewingul
|
President, Cementhai Holding Company Limited
|
|
|
|
Remark: Changes only the executives listed No. 3, 6 and 7.
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
List of Executives (As at October 1, 2019)
|
|
Names of Executives
|
|
Titles
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash
|
President & CEO
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Mr. Tanawong Areeratchakul
|
President, Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud
|
Vice President-Polyolefins and Vinyl Business,
|
|
|
Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Mr. Mongkol Hengrojanasophon
|
Vice President-Olefins Business and Operations,
|
|
|
Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Mr. Suracha Udomsak
|
- Vice President, Chemicals Business
|
|
|
- In charge of Chief Technology Officer-Innovation and
|
|
|
|
Technology, Chemicals Business
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Mr. Wichan Jitpukdee
|
President, Packaging Business
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Mr. Nithi Patarachoke
|
-
|
President,
|
|
|
|
Cement-Building Materials Business
|
|
|
-
|
In charge of Vice President-Living Solution and Housing
|
|
|
|
Products Business, Cement-Building Materials Business
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Mr. Chana Poomee
|
Vice President-Cement and Construction Solution Business,
|
|
|
Cement-Building Materials Business
|
|
|
10. Mr. Paramate Nisagornsen
|
Vice President-Regional Business,
|
|
|
Cement-Building Materials Business
|
|
|
11. Mr. Yuttana Jiamtragan
|
Vice President-Corporate Administration
|
|
|
12. Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom
|
Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO
|
|
|
13. Mr. Aree Chavalitcheewingul
|
President, Cementhai Holding Company Limited
|
|
|
|
Remark: Changes only the executives listed No. 2 and 3.
