Siam Cement PCL : Rotation and Appointment of SCG Executives

-Translation- CSO S62-144 May 27, 2019 To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Rotation and Appointment of SCG Executives

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited hereby announces that the Board of Directors has approved the rotation and appointment of the following SCG Executives:

Current Positions New Positions Effective Dates 1. Mr. Tanawong Areeratchakul - Executive Vice President, July 1, 2019 President, Packaging Business Chemicals Business - President, October 1, 2019 Chemicals Business 2. Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop - Executive Vice President, October 1, 2019 - Executive Vice President, The Siam Cement Public The Siam Cement Public Company Limited Company Limited - President, Chemicals Business 3. Mr. Wichan Jitpukdee - President, July 1, 2019 Vice President, Packaging Business Packaging Business 4. Mr. Suracha Udomsak - Vice President, July 1, 2019 Chief Technology Officer- Chemicals Business Innovation and Technology, and in charge of Chemicals Business Chief Technology Officer- Innovation and Technology, Chemicals Business

The list of SCC's executives is provided in the attachment.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-signed by-

(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)

President & CEO

cc: Secretary General, Office of Securities and Exchange Commission