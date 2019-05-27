Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
Siam Cement PCL : Rotation and Appointment of SCG Executives

05/27/2019 | 02:34am EDT

-Translation-

CSO S62-144

May 27, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Rotation and Appointment of SCG Executives

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited hereby announces that the Board of Directors has approved the rotation and appointment of the following SCG Executives:

Current Positions

New Positions

Effective Dates

1.

Mr. Tanawong Areeratchakul

-

Executive Vice President,

July 1, 2019

President, Packaging Business

Chemicals Business

-

President,

October 1, 2019

Chemicals Business

2.

Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop

-

Executive Vice President,

October 1, 2019

- Executive Vice President,

The Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public

Company Limited

Company Limited

- President, Chemicals Business

3.

Mr. Wichan Jitpukdee

-

President,

July 1, 2019

Vice President, Packaging Business

Packaging Business

4.

Mr. Suracha Udomsak

-

Vice President,

July 1, 2019

Chief Technology Officer-

Chemicals Business

Innovation and Technology,

and in charge of

Chemicals Business

Chief Technology Officer-

Innovation and Technology,

Chemicals Business

The list of SCC's executives is provided in the attachment.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-signed by-

(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)

President & CEO

cc: Secretary General, Office of Securities and Exchange Commission

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

List of Executives (As at July 1, 2019)

Names of Executives

Titles

1.

Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash

President & CEO

2.

Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop

- Executive Vice President

- President, Chemicals Business

3.

Mr. Tanawong Areeratchakul

Executive Vice President, Chemicals Business

4.

Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud

Vice President-Polyolefins and Vinyl Business,

Chemicals Business

5.

Mr. Mongkol Hengrojanasophon

Vice President-Olefins Business and Operations,

Chemicals Business

6.

Mr. Suracha Udomsak

- Vice President, Chemicals Business

- In charge of Chief Technology Officer-Innovation and

Technology, Chemicals Business

7.

Mr. Wichan Jitpukdee

President, Packaging Business

8.

Mr. Nithi Patarachoke

-

President,

Cement-Building Materials Business

-

In charge of Vice President-Living Solution and Housing

Products Business, Cement-Building Materials Business

9.

Mr. Chana Poomee

Vice President-Cement and Construction Solution Business,

Cement-Building Materials Business

10. Mr. Paramate Nisagornsen

Vice President-Regional Business,

Cement-Building Materials Business

11. Mr. Yuttana Jiamtragan

Vice President-Corporate Administration

12. Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom

Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO

13. Mr. Aree Chavalitcheewingul

President, Cementhai Holding Company Limited

Remark: Changes only the executives listed No. 3, 6 and 7.

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

List of Executives (As at October 1, 2019)

Names of Executives

Titles

1.

Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash

President & CEO

2.

Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop

Executive Vice President

3.

Mr. Tanawong Areeratchakul

President, Chemicals Business

4.

Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud

Vice President-Polyolefins and Vinyl Business,

Chemicals Business

5.

Mr. Mongkol Hengrojanasophon

Vice President-Olefins Business and Operations,

Chemicals Business

6.

Mr. Suracha Udomsak

- Vice President, Chemicals Business

- In charge of Chief Technology Officer-Innovation and

Technology, Chemicals Business

7.

Mr. Wichan Jitpukdee

President, Packaging Business

8.

Mr. Nithi Patarachoke

-

President,

Cement-Building Materials Business

-

In charge of Vice President-Living Solution and Housing

Products Business, Cement-Building Materials Business

9.

Mr. Chana Poomee

Vice President-Cement and Construction Solution Business,

Cement-Building Materials Business

10. Mr. Paramate Nisagornsen

Vice President-Regional Business,

Cement-Building Materials Business

11. Mr. Yuttana Jiamtragan

Vice President-Corporate Administration

12. Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom

Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO

13. Mr. Aree Chavalitcheewingul

President, Cementhai Holding Company Limited

Remark: Changes only the executives listed No. 2 and 3.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:33:06 UTC
