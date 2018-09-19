Siam Cement PCL : SCG Hosts “SCG Open House,” Reflecting Ambitions of Young Generation and Company Leaders to Create Innovations for Digital Era and Pass on Their Passion to Participants for the Better (News Release)

SCG hosted its first 'SCG Open House' at SCG Head Office in Bang Sue under the theme 'Discover Our Passion, Discover Your Passion.' The Open House allowed new generations to discover how the organization drives growth in 3 core businesses with innovations and creates new business models to meet the needs of the digital age. SCG leaders and employees shared their experiences and work concept, aiming to ignite SCG Open House participants' passion for the future. The 2-day event was well-attended and warmly received.

Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCG, disclosed, 'Amid the rapid change in consumer behaviors, business competitiveness and circumstantial situations, especially the advancement of digital technology that led to immense global transformations, SCG is committed to innovate and develop life-enhancing products, services, and solutions to help facilitate convenience in daily lives as well as streamlining business operations and optimizing employee performance. Besides, SCG has pledged to deliver values to all stakeholders and build environmental sustainability. The crucial element to success is the passion in young people which is SCG's DNA that has been inherited for more than 105 years of operations.

'SCG Open House' was open to young people who wished to explore their work passions and undiscovered abilities through smart campus tour and sharing session on SCG's innovation development process. These activities reflected a glimpse of a welcoming atmosphere and dynamic work culture that supercharges creativity to deliver solutions that meet the needs of consumer, society, and environment on top of the implementation of digital technology in various aspects. Furthermore, SCG new generations also joined to give the first-hand information on how to create new business models. I'm hoping that everyone who visited SCG would be left with good impressions.'

'SCG Open House' took place at SCG Head Office (Bang Sue) with two sessions daily: 08.30-12.00 and 13.00-16.30 hours on 17-18 September 2018. Several activities are as follows:

'Smart Campus Tour': a tour that allows participants to explore innovative products, services, and solutions bolstered by the passion to meet and exceed the needs of the digital age. Chemicals Business paraded a series of innovations ranging from Thailand's first Floating Solar solution, High-Density Polyethylene resin, the Functional Material which improves plastic's property, innovative coating for industrial furnaces to inspection robot that enhances safety and performance. Cement-Building Materials Business showcased Smart living solution, AI-driven logistics system, Smile Kid School Bus preventing any stranded students, digital platform for homeowners and distributors and new business models built by Internal Startups. In addition, Packaging Business presented its new natural fiber packaging, easy-steam packaging, eco-friendly corrugating paper and commercial display that add value to the business.

Furthermore, participants also learned the concept of Sustainable Development through Circular Economy and observed a friendly and welcoming Smart Office with green space, energy-saving lifestyle, healthcare promotion and the use of technology which simplifies our work and lives.

'Discover Our Passion.' SCG young generations from different fields ranging from start-up developers, digital marketers, R&D officers to overseas-based business developers came to share their experiences and challenges in developing innovations with the passion for spawning a transformative approach in the organization and enhancing people's living standards. Participants will understand how to seize the opportunities of learning and developing new businesses in the region.

Last but not least, 'Discover Your Passion' with SCG leaders. Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Yuttana Jiamtragan, Vice President-Corporate Administration, gave a heart-to-heart talk about organization's adaptation to change in order to pass the baton to the next generation with fueled passion towards success.

For those who missed 'SCG Open House', check out event photos and information from exhibit booths and other SCG activities at www.scg.com or at www.facebook.com/SCGofficialpage