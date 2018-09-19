Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  The Siam Cement PCL    SCC   TH0003010Z04

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL (SCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Siam Cement PCL : SCG Hosts “SCG Open House,” Reflecting Ambitions of Young Generation and Company Leaders to Create Innovations for Digital Era and Pass on Their Passion to Participants for the Better (News Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 05:03am CEST

SCG hosted its first 'SCG Open House' at SCG Head Office in Bang Sue under the theme 'Discover Our Passion, Discover Your Passion.' The Open House allowed new generations to discover how the organization drives growth in 3 core businesses with innovations and creates new business models to meet the needs of the digital age. SCG leaders and employees shared their experiences and work concept, aiming to ignite SCG Open House participants' passion for the future. The 2-day event was well-attended and warmly received.

Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCG, disclosed, 'Amid the rapid change in consumer behaviors, business competitiveness and circumstantial situations, especially the advancement of digital technology that led to immense global transformations, SCG is committed to innovate and develop life-enhancing products, services, and solutions to help facilitate convenience in daily lives as well as streamlining business operations and optimizing employee performance. Besides, SCG has pledged to deliver values to all stakeholders and build environmental sustainability. The crucial element to success is the passion in young people which is SCG's DNA that has been inherited for more than 105 years of operations.

'SCG Open House' was open to young people who wished to explore their work passions and undiscovered abilities through smart campus tour and sharing session on SCG's innovation development process. These activities reflected a glimpse of a welcoming atmosphere and dynamic work culture that supercharges creativity to deliver solutions that meet the needs of consumer, society, and environment on top of the implementation of digital technology in various aspects. Furthermore, SCG new generations also joined to give the first-hand information on how to create new business models. I'm hoping that everyone who visited SCG would be left with good impressions.'

'SCG Open House' took place at SCG Head Office (Bang Sue) with two sessions daily: 08.30-12.00 and 13.00-16.30 hours on 17-18 September 2018. Several activities are as follows:

'Smart Campus Tour': a tour that allows participants to explore innovative products, services, and solutions bolstered by the passion to meet and exceed the needs of the digital age. Chemicals Business paraded a series of innovations ranging from Thailand's first Floating Solar solution, High-Density Polyethylene resin, the Functional Material which improves plastic's property, innovative coating for industrial furnaces to inspection robot that enhances safety and performance. Cement-Building Materials Business showcased Smart living solution, AI-driven logistics system, Smile Kid School Bus preventing any stranded students, digital platform for homeowners and distributors and new business models built by Internal Startups. In addition, Packaging Business presented its new natural fiber packaging, easy-steam packaging, eco-friendly corrugating paper and commercial display that add value to the business.

Furthermore, participants also learned the concept of Sustainable Development through Circular Economy and observed a friendly and welcoming Smart Office with green space, energy-saving lifestyle, healthcare promotion and the use of technology which simplifies our work and lives.

'Discover Our Passion.' SCG young generations from different fields ranging from start-up developers, digital marketers, R&D officers to overseas-based business developers came to share their experiences and challenges in developing innovations with the passion for spawning a transformative approach in the organization and enhancing people's living standards. Participants will understand how to seize the opportunities of learning and developing new businesses in the region.

Last but not least, 'Discover Your Passion' with SCG leaders. Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Yuttana Jiamtragan, Vice President-Corporate Administration, gave a heart-to-heart talk about organization's adaptation to change in order to pass the baton to the next generation with fueled passion towards success.

For those who missed 'SCG Open House', check out event photos and information from exhibit booths and other SCG activities at www.scg.com or at www.facebook.com/SCGofficialpage

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
05:03aSIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG Hosts “SCG Open House,” Reflecting Ambitions o..
PU
09/18Hitachi Group and SCG-CBM Embark on Collaborative Creation to Promote Energy ..
AQ
09/17SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG, the first company in ASEAN, listed on DJSI world for 15 c..
PU
09/17SIAM CEMENT PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, Won 5 Green Industry Awards from Mini..
PU
09/13SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG Joins Forces with Educational Sector to Propel CONNEXT ED ..
PU
09/12SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG teams up with Digital Ventures to launch world’s fir..
PU
09/12SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG Trading joins Chiang Mai University exploring “Cross..
PU
09/05SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG to Host “HACKATHON” Searching for Ultimate Inn..
PU
08/24SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG Unites Communities and the Government Sector, Presses On w..
PU
08/16SIAM CEMENT PCL : Issuance of Debenture
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Siam Cement (SCVPY) Thailand Focus 2018 - Slideshow 
04/26Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/26Siam Cement (SCVPY) Presents At Thailand CEO-CFO Conference - Slideshow 
01/24Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 466 B
EBIT 2018 53 945 M
Net income 2018 50 755 M
Debt 2018 145 B
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 10,63
P/E ratio 2019 10,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 530 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 522  THB
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chaovalit Ekabut Chief Financial Officer
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL16 278
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.66%123 088
3M COMPANY-11.68%122 913
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.34%110 377
SIEMENS-6.16%108 336
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-13.16%49 029
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.