Siam Cement PCL : SCG Joins Forces with Educational Sector to Propel CONNEXT ED Phase 2 (News Release)

SCG joined 11 leading organizations to carry forward the project 'CONNEXT ED Phase 2' to develop an effective learning process for students with an aim to upgrade educational standards with public-private partnerships on Education and Leadership Development project. 97 SCG employees participated in the project's 2nd phase, serving as school partners with school headmasters from 60 schools. Mr. Mongkol Hengrojanasophon, Vice President-Olefins and Operations of SCG, recently received a trophy from Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop, Executive Vice President of SCG, who oversees the project, disclosed, 'In the past two years of cooperation on Education and Leadership Development (CONNEXT ED), 69 SCG employees joined the first phase as school partners sponsoring 40 schools with headmasters. The participants performed as partners to help create compelling and transformative thinking and learning process. The project aims at improving facilitation skills for teachers to cultivate critical thinking skills in students and implement Project-Based Learning approach that helps improve student's thinking, speaking, creative and moral skills while working together. For the next step, SCG is determined and ready to present 28 employees to participate in the 2nd phase of the school partner project to help enhance educational systems in 20 more schools.

School partners and school headmasters in phase 1 worked together to successfully upgrade ten regular schools to 'self-sufficiency school,' in which four of them met the evaluation criteria and have been raised to 'self-sufficiency school with excellent performance 2017.' The four schools are Matthayom Wat Khao Sukim School in Chanthaburi province, Ban Phai Suksa School in Khon Kaen province, Wat Bang Prong School in Samut Prakan province and Wat Pho Rattanaram School in Ratchaburi province. Furthermore, six more schools are on the path to be upgraded as learning centers in the future.

School partner project marks a milestone step of SCG which the efforts have profoundly engaged school leaders, teachers, students and communities as a driving force to improve education personnel through the philosophy of sufficiency economy. We highly hope that the good intention and devotion of all sectors will raise the nation's education to be on a par with international standards.