THE SIAM CEMENT PCL (SCC)

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL (SCC)
News 
News

Siam Cement PCL : SCG Trading joins Chiang Mai University exploring “Cross Border e-Commerce” to support Thai SMEs (SCG Building Materials )

09/12/2018 | 08:18am CEST

SCG Trading Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SCG, has recently signed an MOU with College of Arts, Media, and Technology of Chiang Mai University on 'Cross Border e-Commerce' project. This collaboration aims to support Thai SMEs in marketing Thai products to Chinese customers via e-Commerce channel, using the strength of both organizations. Many Thai products are well known by Chinese customers including food and cosmetics. In addition, Chiang Mai Province is one of the key business area of Northern Thailand and very famous destination of Chinese tourists every year.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:17:08 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 465 B
EBIT 2018 53 474 M
Net income 2018 50 755 M
Debt 2018 145 B
Yield 2018 4,28%
P/E ratio 2018 10,44
P/E ratio 2019 10,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 521 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 522  THB
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chaovalit Ekabut Chief Financial Officer
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL15 871
3M COMPANY-10.02%124 908
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL6.33%121 320
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.34%108 725
SIEMENS-6.43%106 967
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-14.62%47 771
