Siam Cement PCL : SCG Trading joins Chiang Mai University exploring “Cross Border e-Commerce” to support Thai SMEs (SCG Building Materials )

SCG Trading Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SCG, has recently signed an MOU with College of Arts, Media, and Technology of Chiang Mai University on 'Cross Border e-Commerce' project. This collaboration aims to support Thai SMEs in marketing Thai products to Chinese customers via e-Commerce channel, using the strength of both organizations. Many Thai products are well known by Chinese customers including food and cosmetics. In addition, Chiang Mai Province is one of the key business area of Northern Thailand and very famous destination of Chinese tourists every year.