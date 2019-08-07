Siam Cement PCL : Submittal of Reviewed Interim Financial Statement for Quarter 2/2019

|
(Translation)
August 7, 2019
To
Secretary General
The Office of Securities and Exchange Commission
Subject: Submittal of Reviewed Interim Financial Statements
and Management Discussion and Analysis for the Period Q2/19
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCC) hereby submits the reviewed interim financial statements together with management discussion and analysis for the three-month and six-month period ended 30 June 2019. The overall results of the financial statements are the same as those in the unreviewed interim financial statements submitted to you on July 26, 2019.
Yours faithfully
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited - Sign by -
(Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom)
Vice President - Finance and Investment & CFO
The Director and Manager of The Stock Exchange of Thailand
