Siam Cement PCL : Submittal of Reviewed Interim Financial Statement for Quarter 2/2019

(Translation) August 7, 2019 To Secretary General The Office of Securities and Exchange Commission Subject: Submittal of Reviewed Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the Period Q2/19

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCC) hereby submits the reviewed interim financial statements together with management discussion and analysis for the three-month and six-month period ended 30 June 2019. The overall results of the financial statements are the same as those in the unreviewed interim financial statements submitted to you on July 26, 2019.

Yours faithfully

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited - Sign by -

(Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom)

Vice President - Finance and Investment & CFO