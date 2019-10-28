Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Siam Cement PCL : Thai Siam Cement's packaging unit set for $1 billion IPO - sources

0
10/28/2019 | 01:53am EDT
The logo of the Siam Cement Public Company Limited is pictured at its office building in central Bangkok

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl's (SCG) packaging subsidiary is planning a local listing, in a float that is set to raise about $1 billion, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The IPO of SCG Packaging Pcl (SCG Packaging), which could be announced as early as this week, is aimed at independently beefing up the company's funding needs as it charts out a regional expansion strategy, they said.

"Siam Cement has been considering options for this business and an IPO is the next step," said one of the sources.

The sources declined to be identified as news of SCG Packaging's IPO has not been publicly reported.

There was no response to emails sent to SCG Packaging.

SCG Packaging is the holding company for the packaging, packaging paper, forestry, pulp and paper business of the country's largest industrial conglomerate.

The unit, 99% owned by SCG Packaging, is expected to file for an IPO in December and launch the issue in the first half of 2020, one of the sources said.

SCG Packaging's planned IPO comes at a time of renewed investor interest in Thai IPOs, supported by growth expectations in the country and the potential for expansion in Southeast Asia.

SCG Packaging has enjoyed strong business growth in the last few years. In 2018, its revenue from sales rose 7% to 87 billion baht ($2.88 billion) and profit jumped 37% to 6 billon baht. These were the highest in nine years, according to SCG Packaging's annual report.

In May, SCG acquired a 55% stake in Indonesian paper packaging company, PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk from existing shareholders for $665 million.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Anshuman Daga

Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 443 B
EBIT 2019 37 755 M
Net income 2019 38 087 M
Debt 2019 178 B
Yield 2019 4,34%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 425 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 440,84  THB
Last Close Price 354,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Satitpong Sukvimol Chairman
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL14 038
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.29.90%122 514
3M COMPANY-12.83%93 095
SIEMENS AG7.21%90 952
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.89%78 107
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.35.61%51 799
