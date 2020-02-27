Siam Cement Public : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

Log in
02/27/2020 | 11:18pm EST

-Translation-

CSO-S63-032

February 28, 2020

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation for investor's meeting, scheduled for investors on February 28, 2020, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=127880).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-Signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:17:06 UTC
