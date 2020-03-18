Siam Cement Public : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

-Translation-
CSO-S63-070
March 19, 2020
To President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation for investor' s meeting, scheduled for investors on March 19-20, 2020, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=129270).
SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
-Signed by-
(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Siam Cement pcl published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 01:42:02 UTC