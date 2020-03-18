Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
Siam Cement Public : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

03/18/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

-Translation-

CSO-S63-070

March 19, 2020

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation for investor' s meeting, scheduled for investors on March 19-20, 2020, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=129270).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-Signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 01:42:02 UTC
