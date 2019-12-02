Siam Cement Public : Interest Payment of Debenture

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
2/2557
Year of maturity
2022
Total issue amount (baht)
10,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
5
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.10
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.813699
Interest period
From 01-Oct-2019 to 31-Dec-2019
Days of interest calculation
92
Book closing date for interest payment of
18-Dec-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
16-Dec-2019
Interest payment date
02-Jan-2020
Signature _________________
(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)
Director - Corporate Planning and
Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC234A
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
1/2562
Year of maturity
2023
Total issue amount (baht)
15,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
3
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.10
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.813699
Interest period
From 01-Oct-2019 to 31-Dec-2019
Days of interest calculation
92
Book closing date for interest payment of
18-Dec-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
16-Dec-2019
Interest payment date
02-Jan-2020
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC214A
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
1/2560
Year of maturity
2021
Total issue amount (baht)
25,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
11
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.25
Interest rate (baht per unit)
8.191781
Interest period
From 01-Oct-2019 to 31-Dec-2019
Days of interest calculation
92
Book closing date for interest payment of
18-Dec-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
16-Dec-2019
Interest payment date
02-Jan-2020
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC224A
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
1/2561
Year of maturity
2022
Total issue amount (baht)
30,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
7
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.00
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.561644
Interest period
From 01-Oct-2019 to 31-Dec-2019
Days of interest calculation
92
Book closing date for interest payment of
18-Dec-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
16-Dec-2019
Interest payment date
02-Jan-2020
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC21OA
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
3/2560
Year of maturity
2021
Total issue amount (baht)
25,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
9
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.05
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.687671
Interest period
From 01-Oct-2019 to 31-Dec-2019
Days of interest calculation
92
Book closing date for interest payment of
18-Dec-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
16-Dec-2019
Interest payment date
02-Jan-2020
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC204A
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
1/2559
Year of maturity
2020
Total issue amount (baht)
25,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
15
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.00
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.561644
Interest period
From 01-Oct-2019 to 31-Dec-2019
Days of interest calculation
92
Book closing date for interest payment of
18-Dec-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
16-Dec-2019
Interest payment date
02-Jan-2020
