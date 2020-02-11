Siam Cement Public : Issuance of Debenture

Translation

CSO-S63-025 February 12, 2020

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Issuance of Debenture

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that on February 11, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the issuance of a new lot of debenture: 1/2563 (SCC244A) in the amount of 25,000 million Baht to replace the existing lot of debenture to be retired for redemption on April 1, 2020 in the total amount of 25,000 million Baht. This debenture is offered to the holders of SCC204A who are individual investors, the holders of other debentures of SCC who are individual investors, and other individual investors. Details are as follows:

Tenor 4 years Interest Rate (% per annum) 2.80 Issuance Date April 1, 2020 Maturity Date April 1, 2024 Interest Payment Date Quarterly (January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1) Underwriters BAY, BBL, KBANK, KTB and SCB

The debenture has been rated A+ (tha) by Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited. Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

- signed by -

(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)

President & CEO

_________________________________

Remark: Individual Investors mean individual investors who are not minors and (1) The individual person(s) or juristic person(s) not classified as institutional investor(s) (2) Private fund owned by individual investor(s) or by juristic person(s) not classified as institutional investor(s) (3) Governmental school(s) or governmental education institution(s) (which is incorporated by laws whether established by the governmental authority or by juristic person incorporated by specific laws) or private school(s) or private educational institution(s) (which is incorporated by laws).