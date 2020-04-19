Log in
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK

(SCB)
  Report
Siam Commercial Bank : Reports Flat Profit, Warns of Pandemic Challenges

04/19/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Siam Commercial Bank PCL reported flat first quarter earnings on Monday and warned of greater economic uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the January-March quarter was 9.25 billion baht ($284.6 million), up 1.0% from the year before on higher non-interest income and lower operating expenses, the bank said.

Net interest income was 4.3% higher at THB25.78 billion.

For the first quarter, the bank has set aside provisions against bad loans totaling THB9.73 billion due to increased economic uncertainty.

Siam Commercial said it has also decided to cancel its THB16.0 billion share purchase program due to the volatility and uncertainty in the economy and financial industry.

Chief Executive Arthid Nanthawithaya said that the pandemic poses significant revenue and asset quality challenges for the banking industry, which will become apparent in subsequent quarters.

He said the bank's balance sheet remains strong with a high capital adequacy ratio of 17.2%.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 137 B
EBIT 2020 69 183 M
Net income 2020 31 685 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,10%
P/E ratio 2020 7,20x
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 90,13  THB
Last Close Price 69,25  THB
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthid Nanthawithaya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anand Panyarachun Chairman
Jens Lottner Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Colin Richard Dinn Chief Technology Officer Senior EVP
Vichit Suraphongchai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK-1.07%7 243
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.72%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.90%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
