Siam Commercial Bank : Reports Flat Profit, Warns of Pandemic Challenges

By P.R. Venkat



Siam Commercial Bank PCL reported flat first quarter earnings on Monday and warned of greater economic uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the January-March quarter was 9.25 billion baht ($284.6 million), up 1.0% from the year before on higher non-interest income and lower operating expenses, the bank said.

Net interest income was 4.3% higher at THB25.78 billion.

For the first quarter, the bank has set aside provisions against bad loans totaling THB9.73 billion due to increased economic uncertainty.

Siam Commercial said it has also decided to cancel its THB16.0 billion share purchase program due to the volatility and uncertainty in the economy and financial industry.

Chief Executive Arthid Nanthawithaya said that the pandemic poses significant revenue and asset quality challenges for the banking industry, which will become apparent in subsequent quarters.

He said the bank's balance sheet remains strong with a high capital adequacy ratio of 17.2%.

