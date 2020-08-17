Sincere : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
14 August 2020
Possible voluntary general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of The Sincere Company, Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Purchase / Sale
|
Number of shares
|
Price per share
|
Resultant balance
|
Percentage of class
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including those of
|
(including those of
|
|
|
|
|
|
any person with whom
|
any person with whom
|
|
|
|
|
|
there is an agreement
|
there is an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
or understanding)
|
or understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yuan Lie Ming Peter
|
14 August 2020
|
Sale
|
125,000
|
$0.3850
|
76,239,800
|
5.8000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
Yuan Lie Ming Peter is a Class (6) associate connected with the Offeree company.
Dealings were made for his own account.
Disclaimer
The Sincere Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:32:15 UTC