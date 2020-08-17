Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  The Sincere Company, Limited    244   HK0244001258

THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED

(244)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sincere : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:33am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

14 August 2020

Possible voluntary general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of The Sincere Company, Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Purchase / Sale

Number of shares

Price per share

Resultant balance

Percentage of class

(including those of

(including those of

any person with whom

any person with whom

there is an agreement

there is an agreement

or understanding)

or understanding)

Yuan Lie Ming Peter

14 August 2020

Sale

125,000

$0.3850

76,239,800

5.8000%

End

Note:

Yuan Lie Ming Peter is a Class (6) associate connected with the Offeree company.

Dealings were made for his own account.

Disclaimer

The Sincere Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:32:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMIT
05:33aSINCERE : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
08/12SINCERE : Appointment of independent financial adviser
PU
08/07SINCERE : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 7 august 2020
PU
08/04U.S. judge denies claims Uber won price-fixing suit because arbitrator was sc..
RE
08/04SINCERE : Joint announcement - update in relation to the pre-conditional volunta..
PU
07/13London Banks Urged to Pay Reparations for Historical Slavery Links
DJ
07/01ADIDAS : HR Chief Exits in Storm Over Diversity
DJ
06/30ADIDAS : HR Chief to Retire After Criticism From Black Employees
DJ
06/17ADIDAS : Some Adidas Staff Ask Board To Investigate Its HR Chief
DJ
2019SINCERE : Announcement of the 2019 interim results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 263 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net income 2020 -147 M -19,0 M -19,0 M
Net Debt 2020 346 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 406 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Sincere Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
King Huen Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Man Wai Chan Non-Executive Director
King Wing Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Kin Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED85.10%52
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.32.15%11 198
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-13.11%8 862
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.317.73%6 527
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-7.56%6 155
KOHL'S CORPORATION-54.07%3 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group