Sincere : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

14 August 2020

Possible voluntary general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of The Sincere Company, Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Purchase / Sale Number of shares Price per share Resultant balance Percentage of class (including those of (including those of any person with whom any person with whom there is an agreement there is an agreement or understanding) or understanding) Yuan Lie Ming Peter 14 August 2020 Sale 125,000 $0.3850 76,239,800 5.8000% End

Note:

Yuan Lie Ming Peter is a Class (6) associate connected with the Offeree company.

Dealings were made for his own account.