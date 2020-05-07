

DGAP-Media / 07.05.2020 / 14:01



Go West: THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG strengthens US business through acquisition of the online performance specialist A4D

Acquisition of 51 percent of A4D Inc. planned

US SOCIAL CHAIN business to account for over 50 percent of sales by 2022

Comprehensive knowledge transfer in the area of digital performance marketing

Better analysis of the broad fan base of 40 million followers in the USA

Georg Kofler: "The acquisition of A4D accelerates the expansion of SOCIAL CHAIN in the world's most important digital market."

Berlin, 7 May, 2020: THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG (WKN: A1YC99) is on the verge of its largest acquisition in its relatively young company history. The integrated social media company is buying 51 percent of the shares in A4D Inc., Carlsbad, CA. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of May. The Southern Californian specialist for digital performance marketing increases the digital expertise of SOCIAL CHAIN and is expected to further accelerate the growth of the social media brand pioneer in the US market. So far, SOCIAL CHAIN is already successfully operating its US business from an office in New York. Its customers include Uber USA and Twitch.

Wanja S. Oberhof, CEO of SOCIAL CHAIN: "With the acquisition of A4D, SOCIAL CHAIN is pursuing three goals: faster growth in the US market, more expertise in digital performance marketing and better exploitation of our broad fan potential in the USA." By 2022, SOCIAL CHAIN aims to increase the share of turnover generated by its US business from just under 10 to over 50 percent. The prerequisite for this lies in the company's fan base: Around half of the 80 million followers of SOCIAL CHAIN's social media channels currently live in the USA. A4D will also help market this reach in the future. In addition, A4D's high level of expertise and specialisation in performance marketing will be available to customers and SOCIAL CHAIN's own channels and brands in Europe and the rest of the world.

A4D was founded in 2004 by Jason Akatiff. One of the most experienced US experts in digital performance marketing remains on board as CEO. Akatiff: "I look forward to working together with SOCIAL CHAIN. With its integrated understanding of technology, creativity and brand management, the A4D team has found a new, inspiring and global home." A4D employs about 30 people and has an annual turnover of more than 30 million Euro. The company specialises in the digital economy and supports customers in the development of scalable business models. More information about A4D is available under a4d.com. A blog from and about Akatiff can be found at jasonakatiff.com.

Dr. Georg Kofler, Chairman and anchor investor of SOCIAL CHAIN: "The acquisition of A4D is in line with our strategy to accelerate organic growth through targeted acquisitions. We strengthen SOCIAL CHAIN's expansion in the world's most important digital market, thus further expanding our international positioning. With Jason Akatiff, we are gaining a strong digital entrepreneur and personality for our global leadership team."



Contact:

Jana Walker | Senior Corporate & Brand PR Manager | E: press@socialchain.com |

T: +49 30 208 48 40 28

About The Social Chain AG



The first integrated social media company THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG combines social media and social

commerce. SOCIAL CHAIN is a pioneer in the creation, development and scaling of social media

brands. The company's headquarters are in Manchester with offices in Berlin, London, New York

and Munich. The company has a total of around 500 employees. THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG shares are

traded on XETRA and on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.

The content of this press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or other recommendations pursuant to the German Securities Trading Act by The Social Chain AG or its affiliated companies. The information provided cannot replace investment advice.



The information contained in this press release is not to be construed as an assurance of possible price

developments and should not be construed as a request to enter into a transaction. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities or rights, or a

solicitation to trade in securities or rights.



Accordingly, The Social Chain AG and its affiliates make no representations or commitments as to the

accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. We assume no liability for direct or indirect damages caused by and/or in connection with the distribution and/or use of this

document. The statements correspond to the status at the time of the preparation of this document. They may become obsolete due to future developments without the document being changed.