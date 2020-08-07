Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  The Social Chain AG    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Social Chain : resolves on capital increase from authorized capital; all New Shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 19.50 per New Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
The Social Chain AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital; all New Shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 19.50 per New Share

07-Aug-2020 / 19:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW), CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

The Social Chain AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital; all New Shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 19.50 per New Share

Berlin, 7 August 2020 - Today, the management board of The Social Chain AG (ISIN: DE000A1YC996 / WKN A1YC99) ("Company"), with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, resolved to increase the share capital of the Company against cash contributions from currently EUR 10,316,804.00 by EUR 1,031,680.00 to EUR 11,348,484.00 by issuing 1,031,680 new ordinary registered shares with no par value, each such share with a notional value of EUR 1.00 in the Company's share capital and with full dividend rights as from 1 January 2019 ("New Shares"), making partial use of the authorized capital 2020/I ("Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription rights of the Company's shareholders were excluded.

The New Shares were placed at a price of EUR 19.50 per New Share with selected institutional investors ("Placement Price"). The Company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 20,117,760.00 from the Capital Increase. The Company will use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to execute its acquisition strategy and to further drive organic growth.

As of today, the Company will be subject to a six-month lock-up, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase, subject to customary market conditions and exemptions.

Inclusion of the New Shares for trading in the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Börse Düsseldorf) (Segment primary market (Primärmarkt) is expected after the capital increase has been completed.

Important note

This announcement constitutes neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

This announcement is not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or within the United States and may not be distributed to U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States. The New Shares are not and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to conduct a public offering of New Shares in the United States.

The New Shares referred to in this announcement will not be offered or sold in Canada, Australia or Japan, or to or for the account of persons resident in Canada, Australia or Japan. No action has been taken to offer, acquire or distribute the New Shares in any jurisdiction where this is not permitted.

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Actual results, results or events could differ materially from those described herein due to factors affecting the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in the general economic environment or competitive situation, capital market risks, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, and changes in foreign or domestic laws or regulations, including, but not limited to, the tax environment. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.




Contact:
Jana Walker | Investor Relations
ir@socialchain.com

07-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 120840112
E-mail: contact@socialchain.com
Internet: www.socialchain.com
ISIN: DE000A1YC996
WKN: A1YC99
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1113545

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1113545  07-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1113545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
01:30pSOCIAL CHAIN : resolves on capital increase from authorized capital; all New Sha..
EQ
07/15THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : First consolidated half-year report: The Social Chain AG ..
EQ
06/23THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG GOES ASIA : Joint Venture für die Expansion in den wichtigs..
EQ
05/19SOCIAL CHAIN : intends to sell the majority of shares in SOLIDMIND Nutrition Gmb..
EQ
05/11SOCIAL CHAIN : forecasts EUR 200 million turnover and EUR 8 million EBITDA for 2..
EQ
05/11SOCIAL CHAIN : announces first turnover and profit forecast for the financial ye..
EQ
05/07GO WEST : THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG strengthens US business through acquisition of the..
EQ
05/07SOCIAL CHAIN : plans acquisition of majority stake in A4D Inc. based in Carlsbad..
EQ
02/25THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : The Social Chain AG resolves on a Capital Increase from Au..
EQ
2019THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : The Social Chain AG increases its current stake in SOLIDMI..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 94,6 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2019 -1,60 M -1,88 M -1,88 M
Net Debt 2019 5,90 M 6,95 M 6,95 M
P/E ratio 2019 -131x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
The Social Chain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 37,50 €
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Kofler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Börnicke Chief Financial Officer
Henning Giesecke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG35.22%0
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-33.74%11 534
WPP GROUP-42.80%9 739
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-27.63%8 208
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-19.78%7 225
CYBERAGENT, INC.55.44%7 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group