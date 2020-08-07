Social Chain : resolves on capital increase from authorized capital; all New Shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 19.50 per New Share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

The Social Chain AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital; all New Shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 19.50 per New Share



07-Aug-2020 / 19:24 CET/CEST

Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Berlin, 7 August 2020 - Today, the management board of The Social Chain AG (ISIN: DE000A1YC996 / WKN A1YC99) ("Company"), with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, resolved to increase the share capital of the Company against cash contributions from currently EUR 10,316,804.00 by EUR 1,031,680.00 to EUR 11,348,484.00 by issuing 1,031,680 new ordinary registered shares with no par value, each such share with a notional value of EUR 1.00 in the Company's share capital and with full dividend rights as from 1 January 2019 ("New Shares"), making partial use of the authorized capital 2020/I ("Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription rights of the Company's shareholders were excluded.

The New Shares were placed at a price of EUR 19.50 per New Share with selected institutional investors ("Placement Price"). The Company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 20,117,760.00 from the Capital Increase. The Company will use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to execute its acquisition strategy and to further drive organic growth.

As of today, the Company will be subject to a six-month lock-up, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase, subject to customary market conditions and exemptions.

Inclusion of the New Shares for trading in the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Börse Düsseldorf) (Segment primary market (Primärmarkt) is expected after the capital increase has been completed.

Contact:Jana Walker | Investor Relationsir@socialchain.com