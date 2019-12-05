SPP : Dealings in securities by Employee Share Trust

Name of entity: Class of security: Nature of transactions: Transactions completed: Nature of interest:
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:
Transaction 1
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Value of transaction:
Transaction 2
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Value of transaction:
Transaction 3
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Share Trust
Ordinary shares
Purchase of shares
On-market
Direct beneficial
Yes
29 November 2019
9 639
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R205.5894;
-
highest price of R207.00; and
-
lowest price of R201.75.
R1 981 676.23
2 December 2019
10 000
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R203.2312;
-
highest price of R204.00; and
-
lowest price of R201.50.
R2 032 312.00
3 December 2019
10 000
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R202.705;
-
highest price of R203.00; and