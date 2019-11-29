SPP : Dealings in securities by The Group Limited Employee Share Trust

Name of entity: Class of security: Nature of transactions: Transactions completed: Nature of interest:
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:
Transaction 1
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Value of transaction:
Transaction 2
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Value of transaction:
Transaction 3
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Share Trust
Ordinary shares
Purchase of shares
On-market
Direct beneficial
Yes
25 November 2019
16 400
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R203.2991;
-
highest price of R205.44; and
-
lowest price of R202.93.
R3 334 105.24
26 November 2019
23 212
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R201.9233;
-
highest price of R206.13; and
-
lowest price of R200.30.
R4 687 043.64
27 November 2019
7 286
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R203.7498;
-
highest price of R204.00; and