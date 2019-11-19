SPP : Dealings in securities by a director and the Group Limited Employee Share Trust

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:

Name of entity: Class of security: Nature of transactions: Transactions completed: Nature of interest:

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:

Wayne Allan Hook

Sale of shares in respect of the options exercised on 23 September 2019, which expire on 10 November 2019, in terms of the rules of the Share Trust ("Sale")

SPAR ordinary shares On-market

Direct beneficial

13 November 2019

32 000

Various different trades with the following price information:

volume weighted average price of R200.9606;

highest price of R205.00; and

lowest price of R200.00

R6 430 739.20

Yes

Share Trust

Ordinary shares

Purchase of shares

On-market

Direct beneficial

Yes

13 November 2019

5 200

Various different trades with the following price information: