SPP : Dealings in securities by a director and the Group Limited Employee Share Trust

Sale of shares by a director
Name of director:
Nature of transaction:
Class of security: Transactions completed: Nature of interest:
Date of Sale:
Number of SPAR ordinary shares sold: Price per ordinary share:
Total value of Sale:
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:
Dealings by the Share Trust
Name of entity: Class of security: Nature of transactions: Transactions completed: Nature of interest:
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:
Transaction 1
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Wayne Allan Hook
Sale of shares in respect of the options exercised on 23 September 2019, which expire on 10 November 2019, in terms of the rules of the Share Trust ("Sale")
SPAR ordinary shares On-market
Direct beneficial
13 November 2019
32 000
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R200.9606;
-
highest price of R205.00; and
-
lowest price of R200.00
R6 430 739.20
Yes
Share Trust
Ordinary shares
Purchase of shares
On-market
Direct beneficial
Yes
13 November 2019
5 200
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R209.5752;