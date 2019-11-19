Log in
THE SPAR GROUP LTD

(SPPJ)
SPP : Dealings in securities by a director and the Group Limited Employee Share Trust

11/19/2019 | 08:45am EST

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517

("SPAR")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR AND THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED EMPLOYEE

SHARE TRUST ("SHARE TRUST")

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities:

Sale of shares by a director

Name of director:

Nature of transaction:

Class of security: Transactions completed: Nature of interest:

Date of Sale:

Number of SPAR ordinary shares sold: Price per ordinary share:

Total value of Sale:

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:

Dealings by the Share Trust

Name of entity: Class of security: Nature of transactions: Transactions completed: Nature of interest:

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:

Transaction 1

Date of transaction:

Number of ordinary shares:

Price per ordinary share:

Wayne Allan Hook

Sale of shares in respect of the options exercised on 23 September 2019, which expire on 10 November 2019, in terms of the rules of the Share Trust ("Sale")

SPAR ordinary shares On-market

Direct beneficial

13 November 2019

32 000

Various different trades with the following price information:

  • volume weighted average price of R200.9606;
  • highest price of R205.00; and
  • lowest price of R200.00

R6 430 739.20

Yes

Share Trust

Ordinary shares

Purchase of shares

On-market

Direct beneficial

Yes

13 November 2019

5 200

Various different trades with the following price information:

  • volume weighted average price of R209.5752;

Value of transaction:

Transaction 2

Date of transaction: Number of ordinary shares: Price per ordinary share:

Value of transaction:

Transaction 3

Date of transaction: Number of ordinary shares: Price per ordinary share:

Value of transaction:

Transaction 4

Date of transaction: Number of ordinary shares: Price per ordinary share:

Value of transaction:

Pinetown

19 November 2019

Sponsor

One Capital

  • highest price of R211.10; and
  • lowest price of R208.20.

R1 089 791.04

14 November 2019

3 100

Various different trades with the following price information:

  • volume weighted average price of R206.8865;
  • highest price of R209.00; and
  • lowest price of R206.20.

R641 348.15

15 November 2019

9 300

Various different trades with the following price information:

  • volume weighted average price of R214.0525;
  • highest price of R216.00; and
  • lowest price of R209.80.

R1 990 688.25

18 November 2019

10 000

Various different trades with the following price information:

  • volume weighted average price of R210.3429;
  • highest price of R211.10; and
  • lowest price of R208.20.

R2 103 429.00

Disclaimer

The SPAR Group Limited published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 13:44:07 UTC
