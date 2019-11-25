SPP : Dealings in securities by the Group Limited Employee Share Trust

Name of entity: Class of security: Nature of transactions: Transactions completed: Nature of interest:
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:
Transaction 1
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Value of transaction:
Transaction 2
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Value of transaction:
Transaction 3
Date of transaction:
Number of ordinary shares:
Price per ordinary share:
Value of transaction:
Share Trust
Ordinary shares
Purchase of shares
On-market
Direct beneficial
Yes
19 November 2019
2 400
R213.21
R511 704.00
21 November 2019
15 000
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R208.3017;
-
highest price of R210.37; and
-
lowest price of R205.80.
R3 124 525.50
22 November 2019
10 388
Various different trades with the following price information:
-
volume weighted average price of R204.78;
-
highest price of R206.00; and
-
lowest price of R202.56.
R2 127 254.64