THE SPAR GROUP LTD

(SPPJ)
SPP : Dealings in securities by the Group Limited Employee Share Trust

11/25/2019

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517

("SPAR")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST

("SHARE TRUST")

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities:

Name of entity: Class of security: Nature of transactions: Transactions completed: Nature of interest:

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66:

Transaction 1

Date of transaction:

Number of ordinary shares:

Price per ordinary share:

Value of transaction:

Transaction 2

Date of transaction:

Number of ordinary shares:

Price per ordinary share:

Value of transaction:

Transaction 3

Date of transaction:

Number of ordinary shares:

Price per ordinary share:

Value of transaction:

Share Trust

Ordinary shares

Purchase of shares

On-market

Direct beneficial

Yes

19 November 2019

2 400

R213.21

R511 704.00

21 November 2019

15 000

Various different trades with the following price information:

  • volume weighted average price of R208.3017;
  • highest price of R210.37; and
  • lowest price of R205.80.

R3 124 525.50

22 November 2019

10 388

Various different trades with the following price information:

  • volume weighted average price of R204.78;
  • highest price of R206.00; and
  • lowest price of R202.56.

R2 127 254.64

Pinetown

25 November 2019

Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

The SPAR Group Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 09:52:07 UTC
