SPP : Dealings in securities by the Group Limited Employee Share Trust

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517

("SPAR")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST

("SHARE TRUST")

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities: