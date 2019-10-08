SPP : Engagement with shareholders

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED

ENGAGEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders are referred to the announcement published on SENS on 12 February 2019 regarding the results of annual general meeting ("AGM"), wherein it was disclosed that more than 25% of shareholders, present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM, voted against the non-binding advisory vote 2 relating to the Company's remuneration implementation report.

The Company's executive directors have, during the year, engaged with SPAR's major shareholders to understand and address their concerns and hereby extend an invitation to the Company's remaining dissenting shareholders to engage with the Company, by providing their concerns/questions on the Company's remuneration implementation report to the Company Secretary, Mandy Hogan at mandy.hogan@spar.co.zaby no later than close of business on Friday, 18 October 2019. The Company Secretary will respond to the dissenting shareholders' concerns/questions by no later than Friday, 25 October 2019.

