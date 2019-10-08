Log in
THE SPAR GROUP LTD

(SPPJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/07
192.83 ZAR   +1.31%
SPP : Engagement with shareholders

10/08/2019 | 10:40am EDT

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517

("SPAR" or the "Company")

ENGAGEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders are referred to the announcement published on SENS on 12 February 2019 regarding the results of annual general meeting ("AGM"), wherein it was disclosed that more than 25% of shareholders, present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM, voted against the non-binding advisory vote 2 relating to the Company's remuneration implementation report.

The Company's executive directors have, during the year, engaged with SPAR's major shareholders to understand and address their concerns and hereby extend an invitation to the Company's remaining dissenting shareholders to engage with the Company, by providing their concerns/questions on the Company's remuneration implementation report to the Company Secretary, Mandy Hogan at mandy.hogan@spar.co.zaby no later than close of business on Friday, 18 October 2019. The Company Secretary will respond to the dissenting shareholders' concerns/questions by no later than Friday, 25 October 2019.

Pinetown

8 October 2019

Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

The SPAR Group Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:39:02 UTC
THE SPAR GROUP LTD-5.80%2 406
SYSCO CORPORATION24.83%40 746
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.83%33 815
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED25.12%31 538
TESCO PLC24.67%28 856
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.81%27 384
