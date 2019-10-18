Log in
THE SPAR GROUP LTD

THE SPAR GROUP LTD

(SPPJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/17
191.88 ZAR   +0.46%
03:49aSPP : Notice of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in securities
PU
10/08SPP : Engagement with shareholders
PU
10/01SPP : Dealing in securities by Employee Share Trust
PU
SPP : Notice of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in securities

10/18/2019

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517

("SPAR" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AN ACQUISITION OF A BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SPAR SECURITIES

In accordance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended, and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are advised that the Company has received notification that JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan") has acquired a beneficial interest in SPAR securities (the "Acquisition").

Following the Acquisition, JPMorgan now holds 5,80% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Pinetown

18 October 2019

Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

The SPAR Group Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 07:48:05 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 2 989 M
Net income 2019 2 140 M
Debt 2019 2 484 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 36 264 M
Chart THE SPAR GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
The SPAR Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SPAR GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 204,92  ZAR
Last Close Price 191,88  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Owen O'Connor Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hankinson Non-Executive Chairman
Roelf Venter Executive Director & Director-Retail Operations
Mark Wayne Godfrey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Enno Paul Stelma Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SPAR GROUP LTD-6.26%2 452
SYSCO CORPORATION26.41%40 402
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.46%35 717
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED27.06%32 442
TESCO PLC27.62%30 398
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.76%27 831
