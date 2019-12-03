Log in
SPP : Notice of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in securities

12/03/2019 | 10:53am EST

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517

("SPAR" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AN ACQUISITION OF A BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SPAR SECURITIES

In accordance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended, and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are advised that the Company has received notification that JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan") has acquired a beneficial interest in SPAR securities (the "Acquisition").

Following the Acquisition, JPMorgan now holds 6,42% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Pinetown

3 December 2019

Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

The SPAR Group Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 15:52:01 UTC
