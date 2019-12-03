SPP : Notice of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in securities

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/001572/06)
JSE Code: SPP
ISIN: ZAE000058517
("SPAR" or the "Company")
NOTICE OF AN ACQUISITION OF A BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SPAR SECURITIES
In accordance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended, and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are advised that the Company has received notification that JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan") has acquired a beneficial interest in SPAR securities (the "Acquisition").
Following the Acquisition, JPMorgan now holds 6,42% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Pinetown
3 December 2019
Sponsor
One Capital
Disclaimer
The SPAR Group Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 15:52:01 UTC