St Joe : Community Foundation Exceeds Its $1 Million Pledge, With Grants of More Than $1.6 Million for Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

The St. Joe Community Foundation (“Foundation”) has exceeded the $1 million pledged towards relief efforts for the region of Northwest Florida affected by Hurricane Michael. In the year since the storm, The Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $1.6 million. After coordinating with local officials and first responders, the Foundation’s Board of Directors determined the best way to maximize the effectiveness of its contributions was to award the grants directly to local organizations who would understand the needs and priorities of the region affected by the storm.

The Foundation announced its pledge of $1 million towards relief efforts the day after Hurricane Michael made landfall. Since that announcement, local organizations engaged in hurricane relief and recovery efforts have been submitting grant applications. As the Foundation’s grant awards neared $1 million and grant applications continued to come in, the Foundation’s Board of Directors made the decision to continue giving as the needs of the community evolved.

“Some of the earliest grants addressed the community’s most pressing needs immediately after the storm like connectivity for schools and housing needs for first responders and health care workers,” said April Wilkes, Executive Director of the St. Joe Community Foundation. “As time went on and grant applications continued to come in we saw the needs evolve and provided grants to address those needs, like mental health services, financial assistance for repairs and replacement of community facilities and the purchasing of construction supplies.”

One of the first grants awarded was to the Bay Sheriff’s non-profit organization, Bay Law Enforcement Assistance Fund, to assist deputies whose homes suffered severe damage or were destroyed completely by the storm. Over the past year, the Bay County Education Foundation has been awarded multiple grants for mental health resources, student and teacher connectivity needs and the restoration of athletic fields and programs. Grants from the Foundation have enabled the repair of several childcare facilities allowing them to restore services and serve families in the local communities.

“The Foundation is honored to support the recovery in the community and see the money deployed in the communities where it is most needed,” Wilkes stated. In total, the Foundation has awarded 65 grants related to Hurricane Michael relief and recovery efforts.

To apply for grants, or to learn more about The St. Joe Company and The St. Joe Community Foundation, visit www.joe.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. More information on the Company’s current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates

About The St. Joe Community Foundation

Since its inception, the St. Joe Community Foundation (“Foundation”) has provided more than $22 million in grants to improve the quality of life in the communities it serves. The Foundation provides charitable grants toward the civic infrastructure of communities in Northwest Florida. The Foundation’s primary focus is strengthening education, improving healthcare, protecting the environment and supporting local cultural interests. These efforts help build healthy, caring, long-lived communities. More information about the St. Joe Community Foundation can be found on its website at www.joefoundation.com.

©The St Joe Company 2019. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®” are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005879/en/