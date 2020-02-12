St Joe : To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Watersound, Florida. - February 12, 2020 - The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results after the market closes on February 26, 2020. An earnings release will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.joe.com.

About The St. Joe Company: The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company owns land in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.ioe.com.

St. Joe Investor Relations Contact:

Marek Bakun - Chief Financial Officer

866-417-7132 marek.bakun@joe.com

(C The St. Joe Company 2020. All Rights Reserved. 'St. Joe', 'UOE' and

the 'Taking Flight' design are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company.