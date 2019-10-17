St Joe : To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results

Watersound, Florida - (October 17, 2019) - The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) will release its third quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. An earnings release will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.joe.com



About The St. Joe Company: The St. Joe Company together with its consolidated subsidiaries is a real estate development, asset management and operating company concentrated primarily between Tallahassee and Destin, Florida. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com

St. Joe Investor/Media Contact

Marek Bakun - Chief Financial Officer

850-231-7407

marek.bakun@joe.com

