St Joe : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results

Panama City Beach, Florida - (July 15, 2020) - The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) will release its second quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. An earnings release will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company' s website www.joe.com.
About The St. Joe Company: The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida, which it predominantly uses, or intends to use, for or in connection with, the Company's various residential, hospitality, commercial, leasing and forestry operations. The Company has significant
residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com.
St. Joe Investor Contact
Marek Bakun - Chief Financial Officer
866-417-7132
marek.bakun@,joe.com
