The St. Joe Company : Announces Shark's Tooth Golf Club in Panama City Beach, Florida Has Been Selected as Site of 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Golf Championship

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today announces that Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Panama City Beach, Florida has been selected as the site for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Men’s Golf Championship. The St. Joe-owned golf club is one of the amenities available to members of The Clubs by JOE, St. Joe’s private membership club.

Shark's Tooth Golf Club, Panama City Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to be selected as the host site for the 2022 ACC Men’s Golf Championship,” said Patrick Murphy, Senior Vice President of Operations for St. Joe. “ACC men’s golf is some of the highest quality collegiate golf in the country and we are proud to host their annual championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club.”

Shark’s Tooth Golf Club, located in the Wild Heron Community of Panama City Beach, was designed by Greg Norman and was recently named one of the top golf courses in Florida by Golf Digest. The course measures over 7,200 yards long and runs through pine forests, over protected wetlands and along the shores of Lake Powell, Florida’s largest coast dune lake.

This tournament has not been held in the state of Florida since 2001. “Hosting the ACC Men’s Golf Championship is great news for Florida and great news for Panama City Beach,” said Dan Rowe, President and CEO of the Visit Panama City Beach. “As one of the premier sports tourism destinations in the southeast, we look forward to welcoming this tournament and golf fans to Panama City Beach in 2022.”

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. More information on the Company’s current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

About The Clubs by JOE

The Clubs by JOE is a private membership club with properties in the Northwest Florida beach towns of WaterSound and Panama City Beach. Club members and their guests have access to club amenities including The WaterSound Beach Club, Camp Creek Golf Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club and other beach, dining and lifestyle activities. More information can be found at www.clubsbyjoe.com.

