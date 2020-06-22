Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  The Star Entertainment Group Limited    EGP   AU000000SGR6

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(EGP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Layoffs in corporate Australia, New Zealand as coronavirus crisis deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:38am EDT
A boat navigates Sydney Harbour past the city centre skyline and Opera House in Sydney

The coronavirus outbreak has virtually shut down corporate Australia and New Zealand, forcing companies to throw out their strategic plans and resulting in thousands of layoffs or staff suspensions.

Listed companies in both the countries have already laid off or began considering laying off more than 100,000 people, temporarily or permanently, highlighting the toll on livelihoods as virtual shutdowns take hold.

Ultimately, economists forecast the crisis will more than double unemployment to more than 11%, the highest in three decades.

AIRLINES

** Qantas Airways to place 20,000 workers on leave until at least the end of May.

** Virgin Australia to stand down 8,000 employees until the end of May.

** Air New Zealand to lay off nearly a third of its employees, about 3,500, in the coming months, saying that was a "conservative" assumption.

CASINOS

** Star Entertainment Group says 90% of its workforce, or 9,000 people, will be placed on leave due to mandated casino closures.

** Crown Resorts Ltd stood down about 95% or more than 11,500 of its employees on a full or temporary basis as gaming and other non-essential services at its resorts in Melbourne and Perth were suspended.

** SkyCity Entertainment Group has laid off or furloughed at least 1,100 of its staff across Australia and New Zealand.

** Aristocrat Leisure stood down about 1,000 staff until the end of June this year, while 200 roles will be removed permanently from the business

RETAIL

** Department store operator Myer Holdings will temporarily lay off 10,000 of its staff without pay.

** Kathmandu Holdings Ltd, the outdoor apparel retailer that owns Rip Curl, said most of its global stores were closed and almost all its staff in Australia will be stood down for four weeks without pay. It has around 4,000 employees globally.

** Home ware retailer Smiths City Group Ltd stands down almost all of its 465 employees on 80% of their salary.

** Retail Food Group will stand down or reduce the working hours of the majority of its 500 employees.

** Premier Investments, owner of Smiggle and Just Jeans, is standing down 9,000 employees, most without pay.

** Jeweller Michael Hill International is putting staff on leave in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The company employs about 2,500.

** Fashion retailer Mosaic Brands is standing down 6,800 due to store closures.

** Footwear retailer Accent Group stands down all of its retail employees and most support staff for four weeks without pay. The company reportedly employs 5,700.

HOSPITALITY

** Pub and hotel operator Redcape Hotel Group will cut most permanent staff. It employs 800 people.

** ALH Group, the pubs and hotels group majority-owned by Woolworths, will stand down about 8,000 staff.

TRAVEL AGENTS

** Flight Centre is cutting or putting on leave a third of its 20,000 staff.

** Helloworld Travel lays off 275 people and temporarily stands down two-thirds of its 1,800 workforce until the end of May.

HEALTH AND EXERCISE

** Viva Leisure lays off more than 90% of its 2,200 workforce.

** Dental group Abano Healthcare will stand down the majority of its 2,300 employees at its operations in Australia and New Zealand.

ENERGY

** Worley Ltd laid off 5% of its employees, dropping to 56,000 workers as of March 31 from 59,000 as of Jan. 31, with most of the cuts coming in field-based work.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

** Deloitte Australia said it will cut 7% of its workforce, equating to more than 600 jobs, due to a downturn in revenue associated with COVID-19.

HIRING:

On the other hand, some companies are hiring under the new circumstances.

** Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths to hire 20,000 in the next month. Some of the new hires will be those re-deployed from its pubs and hotels business, ALH Group. Woolworths also plans to offer short-term roles to 5,000 Qantas employees put on leave.

** Coles has added 7,000 people to its ranks, and said it plans to hire another 5,000 to meet increasing demand at its supermarkets and liquor stores.

** Australia's biggest telecom company Telstra will freeze a 6,000-employee cull and hire 1,000 due to growing volumes at call centres.

** BHP Group, the world's biggest miner, said it will hire 1,500 temporary workers, some to be offered permanent roles after six months.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABANO HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 3.02 End-of-day quote.-41.92%
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.26% 1.355 End-of-day quote.-27.35%
ADSLOT LIMITED -4.76% 0.02 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -3.21% 1.51 End-of-day quote.-48.46%
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 1.47% 26.88 End-of-day quote.-20.17%
BHP GROUP -1.91% 35.01 End-of-day quote.-10.05%
COLES GROUP LIMITED 1.40% 16.68 End-of-day quote.12.40%
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 2.76% 10.44 End-of-day quote.-13.07%
DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 6.25% 68.32 End-of-day quote.30.48%
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.11% 13.61 End-of-day quote.-69.11%
HELLOWORLD TRAVEL LIMITED 0.00% 2.8 End-of-day quote.-43.20%
HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.62% 1.6 Delayed Quote.-49.37%
INVENTIS LIMITED -40.00% 0.003 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
JAYRIDE GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.15 End-of-day quote.-57.14%
KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.08% 1.24 End-of-day quote.-62.87%
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.41% 0.36 End-of-day quote.-47.83%
MOSAIC BRANDS LIMITED 0.57% 0.88 End-of-day quote.-61.06%
MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.08% 0.245 End-of-day quote.-48.96%
PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.88% 16.8 End-of-day quote.-10.45%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.46% 4.37 End-of-day quote.-38.54%
REDCAPE HOTEL GROUP 4.46% 0.82 End-of-day quote.-26.13%
RETAIL FOOD GROUP LIMITED -6.35% 0.059 End-of-day quote.-43.81%
ROTO-GRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -4.76% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-50.00%
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.78% 2.85 End-of-day quote.-28.21%
SMITHS CITY GROUP LIMITED 1.45% 0.14 End-of-day quote.-44.00%
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 3.19 End-of-day quote.-9.89%
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.65% 3.08 End-of-day quote.-33.04%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.-42.67%
VIVA LEISURE LIMITED -2.90% 2.34 End-of-day quote.-14.91%
WEBJET LIMITED 5.29% 3.98 End-of-day quote.-69.43%
WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS LIMITED -6.67% 0.007 End-of-day quote.-22.22%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -0.08% 36.55 End-of-day quote.1.08%
WORLEY LIMITED 2.41% 9.34 End-of-day quote.-38.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GRO
03:38aLayoffs in corporate Australia, New Zealand as coronavirus crisis deepens
RE
06/01STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Soft Outlook As The Star Cautiously Opens
AQ
05/30STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 30 May 2020 - The Star Sydney to expand operations from Mon..
PU
04/01ALMOST ALL BETS ARE OFF : casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus
RE
03/22STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Market Announcement - Trading Halt
PU
03/18STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of change in substantial shareholding - Paradi..
PU
03/16Gambling limitations, elderly shopping hours; coronavirus changes business
RE
03/15STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Response to COVID-19
PU
03/06STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Ben Heap
PU
02/28STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Zlatko Todorcevski
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 838 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net income 2020 45,9 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 390 M 955 M 955 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,0x
Yield 2020 3,44%
Capitalization 2 821 M 1 935 M 1 938 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Star Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,54 AUD
Last Close Price 3,08 AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Michael Bekier Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Anthony O'Neill Chairman
Harry Theodore Chief Financial Officer
John De Angelis Chief Information Officer
Katie Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-33.04%1 935
SANDS CHINA LTD.-23.29%33 347
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-5.31%30 400
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC15.89%21 358
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-20.17%11 773
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB108.65%11 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group