Star Entertainment : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Zlatko Todorcevski

Name of entity THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
ZLATKO TODORCEVSKI
Date of last notice
20 August 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Indirect interest
TenTwentyFive Pty Ltd
TenTwentyFive Pty Ltd
beneficiary of the
Date of change
26 February 2020
26 February 2020
100,000
Nil
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
12,500
12,500
Nil
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
$3.749992 per share
$3.750000 per share
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
|
|
|
