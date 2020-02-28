Star Entertainment : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Zlatko Todorcevski

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

ABN 85 149 629 023

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director ZLATKO TODORCEVSKI Date of last notice 20 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect interest Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest TenTwentyFive Pty Ltd TenTwentyFive Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise A/C> A/C> to the relevant interest. (Mr Todorcevski is a beneficiary of the (Mr Todorcevski is a Oranom beneficiary of the Superannuation Fund) Zaneis Family Trust) Date of change 26 February 2020 26 February 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 100,000 Nil Class Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares Number acquired 12,500 12,500 Number disposed Nil Nil