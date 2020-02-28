Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  The Star Entertainment Group Limited    EGP   AU000000SGR6

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(EGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Star Entertainment : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Zlatko Todorcevski

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:33am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

ABN

85 149 629 023

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ZLATKO TODORCEVSKI

Date of last notice

20 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect interest

Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

TenTwentyFive Pty Ltd

TenTwentyFive Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

A/C>

A/C>

to the relevant interest.

(Mr Todorcevski is a

beneficiary of the

(Mr Todorcevski is a

Oranom

beneficiary of the

Superannuation Fund)

Zaneis Family Trust)

Date of change

26 February 2020

26 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

100,000

Nil

Class

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

12,500

12,500

Number disposed

Nil

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$3.749992 per share

$3.750000 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

112,500

12,500

Nature of change

On-market trade

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Star Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GRO
02:33aSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Zlatko Todorcevski
PU
02/25THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/19STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Results Announcement, Accounts & Financial Calendar
PU
01/28Coronavirus infects Asia stocks with exposure to China
RE
01/28Coronavirus infects Asia stocks with exposure to China
RE
2019STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 2019 AGM Chairman's & CEO's Addresses
PU
2019STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 09 October 2019 - Surf Life Saving Queensland toasts 25-yea..
PU
2019STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Presentation at Morgans Conference
PU
2019STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 04 October 2019 - Queen's Wharf Residences on the rise
PU
2019STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of Substantial Shareholding - Paradice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 476 M
EBIT 2020 374 M
Net income 2020 193 M
Debt 2020 1 287 M
Yield 2020 5,43%
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
EV / Sales2021 1,86x
Capitalization 3 398 M
Chart THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Star Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,62  AUD
Last Close Price 3,71  AUD
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Michael Bekier Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Anthony O'Neill Chairman
John De Angelis Chief Information Officer
Katie Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Wallace Sheppard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-15.22%2 235
SANDS CHINA LTD.-0.27%38 917
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.94%29 867
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED6.89%14 674
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-1.68%10 894
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.68%8 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group