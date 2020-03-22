Log in
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(EGP)
Star Entertainment : Market Announcement - Trading Halt

03/22/2020 | 09:17pm EDT

Market Announcement

23 March 2020

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX: SGR) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of The Star Entertainment Group Limited ('SGR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of SGR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Neel Bhowmick

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

23 March 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

BRISB ANE OFFICE

LEVEL 3, 159 W ILLIAM STREET BRISBANE QLD 4000 AUSTRALIA

POSTAL ADDRESS

PO BOX 13348

GEORGE STREET POST SHOP

BRISBANE QLD 4000

AUSTRALIA

STARENTERTAINMENTGROUP.COM.AU T + 61 7 3228 0000

F + 61 7 3228 0099

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD ABN 85 149 629 023

23 March 2020

Manager - Listings

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

Request for trading halt - The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX code: SGR) - Listing Rule 17.1

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX code: SGR) (The Star) requests an immediate trading halt to be applied to its securities under ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 17.1, The Star provides the following details:

  • a trading halt is necessary as The Star expects to make an announcement to the ASX shortly regarding revised operating conditions to be adopted following further developments in governmental responses to the novel coronavirus (CODIV-19) and related impacts on The Star's business.
  • The Star requests that the trading halt commence immediately and continue until the earlier of an announcement made by The Star or the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

The Star is not aware of:

  • any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and
  • any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours faithfully

Paula Martin

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Star Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 01:16:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 318 M
EBIT 2020 309 M
Net income 2020 122 M
Debt 2020 1 299 M
Yield 2020 10,2%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 8,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 1 479 M
