Star Entertainment : Market Announcement - Trading Halt

Market Announcement
23 March 2020
The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX: SGR) - Trading Halt
The securities of The Star Entertainment Group Limited ('SGR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of SGR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Neel Bhowmick
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
23 March 2020
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
23 March 2020
Manager - Listings
ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam
Request for trading halt - The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX code: SGR) - Listing Rule 17.1
The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX code: SGR) (The Star) requests an immediate trading halt to be applied to its securities under ASX Listing Rule 17.1.
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 17.1, The Star provides the following details:
-
a trading halt is necessary as The Star expects to make an announcement to the ASX shortly regarding revised operating conditions to be adopted following further developments in governmental responses to the novel coronavirus (CODIV-19) and related impacts on The Star's business.
-
The Star requests that the trading halt commence immediately and continue until the earlier of an announcement made by The Star or the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.
The Star is not aware of:
-
any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and
-
any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours faithfully
Paula Martin
Company Secretary
