Star Entertainment : Market Announcement - Trading Halt

23 March 2020

Manager - Listings

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

Request for trading halt - The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX code: SGR) - Listing Rule 17.1

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX code: SGR) (The Star) requests an immediate trading halt to be applied to its securities under ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 17.1, The Star provides the following details:

a trading halt is necessary as The Star expects to make an announcement to the ASX shortly regarding revised operating conditions to be adopted following further developments in governmental responses to the novel coronavirus (CODIV-19) and related impacts on The Star's business.

(CODIV-19) and related impacts on The Star's business. The Star requests that the trading halt commence immediately and continue until the earlier of an announcement made by The Star or the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

The Star is not aware of:

any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and

any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours faithfully

Paula Martin

Company Secretary