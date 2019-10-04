Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  The Star Entertainment Group Limited    EGP   AU000000SGR6

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(EGP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/03
4.3 AUD   -1.83%
12:57aSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of Substantial Shareholding - Paradice
PU
10/02STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Vesting of Executive Performance Rights
PU
09/17STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Star Entertainment : Notification of Substantial Shareholding - Paradice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:57am EDT

ASX Announcement

4 October 2019

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Companies Announcements Platform

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

NOTIFICATION OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING

As required under Listing Rule 3.19, The Star Entertainment Group Limited (the Company) gives notice that it has become aware that Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd (A.B.N. 64 090 148

  1. became a substantial shareholder of the Company on 1 October 2019, with relevant interests held totalling 46,456,050 ordinary shares, representing 5.064% of the voting power in the Company.

The Company's Constitution, as well as certain agreements entered into with Liquor and Gaming New South Wales and the Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation, contain restrictions prohibiting an individual from having a voting power of more than 10% in the Company. The Company may refuse to register any transfer of shares which would contravene these shareholding restrictions or require divestiture of the shares that cause an individual to exceed the shareholding restrictions.

STARENTERTAINMENTGROUP.COM.AU

T + 61 7 3228 0000

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD

ABN 85 149 629 023

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Star Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 04:56:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GRO
12:57aSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of Substantial Shareholding - Paradice
PU
10/02STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Vesting of Executive Performance Rights
PU
09/17STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/16STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 17 September 2019 - The Star Entertainment Group Among Worl..
PU
09/16STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 16 September 2019 - The Darling recognised for Best Deluxe ..
PU
08/28STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 29 August 2019 - The Star plates up culinary winners at QLD..
PU
08/21STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/20STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice (Zlatko ..
PU
08/15STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Appendix 4E, Full Year Results Announcement & Accounts
PU
08/13STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of substantial shareholding - Yarra
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 525 M
EBIT 2020 386 M
Net income 2020 235 M
Debt 2020 1 220 M
Yield 2020 4,94%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
EV / Sales2021 2,00x
Capitalization 3 938 M
Chart THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Star Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,59  AUD
Last Close Price 4,30  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Michael Bekier Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Anthony O'Neill Chairman
Chad Barton Chief Financial Officer
John De Angelis Chief Information Officer
Katie Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-3.29%2 693
SANDS CHINA LTD.5.22%36 614
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.30%26 937
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED41.71%13 178
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-8.94%10 140
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED11.18%8 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group