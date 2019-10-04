Star Entertainment : Notification of Substantial Shareholding - Paradice

ASX Announcement
4 October 2019
To: Australian Securities Exchange
Companies Announcements Platform
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
NOTIFICATION OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING
As required under Listing Rule 3.19, The Star Entertainment Group Limited (the Company) gives notice that it has become aware that Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd (A.B.N. 64 090 148
-
became a substantial shareholder of the Company on 1 October 2019, with relevant interests held totalling 46,456,050 ordinary shares, representing 5.064% of the voting power in the Company.
The Company's Constitution, as well as certain agreements entered into with Liquor and Gaming New South Wales and the Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation, contain restrictions prohibiting an individual from having a voting power of more than 10% in the Company. The Company may refuse to register any transfer of shares which would contravene these shareholding restrictions or require divestiture of the shares that cause an individual to exceed the shareholding restrictions.
STARENTERTAINMENTGROUP.COM.AU
T + 61 7 3228 0000
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD
ABN 85 149 629 023
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Star Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 04:56:00 UTC