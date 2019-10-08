Star Entertainment : Presentation at Morgans Conference
10/08/2019 | 08:31pm EDT
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
PRESENTATION AT MORGANS CONFERENCE
WEDNESDAY
9 OCTOBER 2019
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (ASX: SGR)
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND NON-IFRS INFORMATION
Information in this presentation is provided as at the date of the presentation unless specified otherwise. It should be read in conjunction with The Star
Entertainment Group Limited's financial reports and other disclosures made via the Australian Securities Exchange
The Star Entertainment Group results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This presentation may include certain non-IFRS measures including normalised results, which are used internally by management to assess the performance of the business
Non-IFRSmeasures have not been subject to audit or review
Normalised results reflect the underlying performance of the business as they remove the inherent win rate volatility of the International VIP Rebate business. Until FY2018, normalised results were adjusted using an average rate of 1.35% on actual turnover and taxes. From 1H FY2019 onwards, normalised results are adjusted using an average win rate of 1.35% on actual turnover, taxes and revenue share commissions
Normalised EBIT and Normalised EBITDA are calculated based on normalised gross revenue, commissions and normalised taxes. Significant items are excluded from the normalised results
Queensland results referred to in this presentation relate to The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane segments as reported in the Financial Report
The presentation of net revenue after player rebates and commissions also includes the restatement of FY2018 results for comparative purposes following the adoption of AASB 15 from 1 July 2018. Complimentary revenue is included within domestic gaming revenue
DISCLAIMER
This presentation is prepared for information purposes only and does not take into consideration any individual investor's circumstances. The Star Entertainment Group recommends investors make their own assessments and seek independent professional advice before making investment decisions
This presentation may include forward looking statements and references which, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may be matters beyond The Star Entertainment Group's control and could cause actual results to vary (including materially) from those predicted. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Past performance information in this presentation is provided for illustration purposes only. It is not indicative of future performance and should not be relied upon as such
This presentation has been prepared by The Star Entertainment Group (unless otherwise indicated). Information may be reproduced provided it is reproduced accurately and not in a misleading context. Where the material is being published or issued to others, the sources and copyright status should be acknowledged. Some information included in this presentation has been provided by third parties with their consent. The Star Entertainment Group does not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of that information
INTRODUCTION
GROWTH ASSETS PORTFOLIO
Today
Sydney and Gold Coast - recently upgraded, expanded
3 properties
1,389
4,783
Unlimited
Sydney, GC, Brisbane
Premium Hotel Keys
Slots cap
Tables and MTGMs
Sheraton Grand Mirage Gold Coast (50% share)
GCCEC (management rights)
Projects Underway
Queen's Wharf Brisbane
The Star
The Star Sydney
Gold Coast
Concept image only
New integrated resort
Concept image only
Concept image only
♦ Sovereign Resorts
JV mixed use towers*:
♦
1st under construction
♦
2nd in presales
Capital Efficient Approach
♦ Partners with complementary skills, assets
♦ Mixed use developments
Customers
Domestic focus
International diversification
* Master plan for up to 5 towers, subject to market and regulatory conditions and all approvals
EARNINGS
DOMESTIC FOCUS, LONG-TERM GROWTH
FY2019 Earnings Mix
88% of earnings is domestic (FY2019 normalised EBITDA)
12%
88%
Domestic ($491m) International VIP ($66m)
Long-term Domestic Growth
Domestic Revenue
2,000
1,917
1,859
Total 5.1% CAGR
1,7521,783
Slots 4.5% CAGR
1,657
Tables 6.8% CAGR
1,492
Non-Gaming 1.6%
CAGR
1,000
FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19
Domestic EBITDA
500
491
468
460
466
417
6.8% CAGR
354
250
FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19
Diversifying VIP
12% of earnings (FY2019
EBITDA)
High ROIC business
Continued shift to higher margin International Premium Mass
