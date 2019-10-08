Star Entertainment : Presentation at Morgans Conference

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (ASX: SGR)

BASIS OF PREPARATION AND NON-IFRS INFORMATION

The presentation of net revenue after player rebates and commissions also includes the restatement of FY2018 results for comparative purposes following the adoption of AASB 15 from 1 July 2018. Complimentary revenue is included within domestic gaming revenue

Normalised results reflect the underlying performance of the business as they remove the inherent win rate volatility of the International VIP Rebate business. Until FY2018, normalised results were adjusted using an average rate of 1.35% on actual turnover and taxes. From 1H FY2019 onwards, normalised results are adjusted using an average win rate of 1.35% on actual turnover, taxes and revenue share commissions

Information in this presentation is provided as at the date of the presentation unless specified otherwise. It should be read in conjunction with The Star

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is prepared for information purposes only and does not take into consideration any individual investor's circumstances. The Star Entertainment Group recommends investors make their own assessments and seek independent professional advice before making investment decisions

This presentation may include forward looking statements and references which, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may be matters beyond The Star Entertainment Group's control and could cause actual results to vary (including materially) from those predicted. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Past performance information in this presentation is provided for illustration purposes only. It is not indicative of future performance and should not be relied upon as such