Star Entertainment : Response to COVID-19

ASX Announcement

16 March 2020

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED RESPONSE TO COVID-19

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX code: SGR) (The Star) announces that it has been implementing a range of precautionary measures in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in line with government health authorities' advice, including more frequent and detailed cleaning measures.

In response to the Federal Government's most recent announcements, The Star has now introduced a further policy focussed on social distancing measures. These measures include:

deactivation of every second gaming machine and electronic table game to create additional distance;

reducing the capacity at table games, including increasing distancing at seated table games between players and restricting the total number of players at each stand up table game; and

restricting the number of patrons in individual food and beverage, banqueting and conferencing, and theatre facilities to under 500 persons with limited density for each outlet.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members remains of highest importance to The Star.

We will continue to monitor developments with COVID-19 and follow recommendations we receive from relevant health authorities.

