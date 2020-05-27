Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  The Straits Trading Company Limited    S20   SG1J49001550

THE STRAITS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

(S20)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warburg Pincus to raise stake in Asian real estate fund manager ARA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 12:36am EDT

(This May 26 story has been corrected to rectify time period in paragraph five)

U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus is raising its stake in Asian real estate fund manager ARA Asset Management Ltd (ARA) to 48.7% from 30.7%, as it seeks to capitalise on rising investor interest in property funds, both firms said in a statement.

"We look forward to leveraging our strong capital base to help the business become the largest real estate fund management platform in Asia Pacific and one of the largest globally," said Jeffrey Perlman, head of Southeast Asia at Warburg Pincus.

ARA said gross assets managed by it and its associates had grown to S$88 billion ($62 billion) as of end-2019 from about S$35 billion in late 2016, when ARA's co-founder John Lim teamed up with Warburg Pincus and others to take Singapore-listed ARA private, valuing it at S$1.8 billion.

The companies declined to comment on the current valuation.

ARA, which counts Lim, Li Ka-shing-backed CK Asset Holdings and Straits Trading Company as its remaining shareholders, said China's AVIC Trust is selling its stake as part of the latest transactions, expected to be completed by May 2021.

ARA manages 19 public and private real estate investment trusts and over 100 private funds. Since its delisting, it has acquired stakes in real estate platforms in Japan, Australia, Europe and the United States.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD. 1.18% 17.16 End-of-day quote.4.76%
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.17% 42.45 End-of-day quote.-24.53%
THE STRAITS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED 0.65% 1.56 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. 1.37% 11.82 End-of-day quote.151.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE STRAITS TRADING COMPAN
12:36aWarburg Pincus to raise stake in Asian real estate fund manager ARA
RE
2019Straits Trading, ICBC, ARA Asset Management to Buy Retail Mall in China
DJ
2019Singapore real estate fund manager ARA eyes listing in 2-3 years
RE
2019Malaysia Smelting Corp's tin output to remain firm despite global cuts - CEO
RE
2018CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
2017STRAITS TRADING : 投资者套利离场 Ę..
PU
2017STRAITS TRADING : ST Company Briefs The Straits Times (Print)
PU
2017COMPANY BRIEFS : The Straits Trading Company The Straits Times (Online)
PU
2017STRAITS TRADING : lifts earnings despite sharp fall in turnover The Straits Time..
PU
2017STRAITS TRADING : MSC returns to the black despite lower turnover The Star (Onli..
PU
More news
Chart THE STRAITS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Straits Trading Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE STRAITS TRADING COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gek Khim Chew Executive Chairman
Steven Ang Vice President-Information Technology
Gek Hiang Chew Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kay Yong Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiong Cheng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE STRAITS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED-26.42%448
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL2.03%48 518
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-15.32%27 196
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-29.42%12 690
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-30.24%9 509
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-18.82%7 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group