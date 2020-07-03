Log in
Supreme Cannabis : Announces Change to its Board of Directors

07/03/2020 | 08:46am EDT

TORONTO, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) today announced that Navdeep Dhaliwal resigned his seat on the Board of directors (the "Board") effective June 30, 2020. As previously announced on April 27, 2020, Beena Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Cannabis, has joined the Company's Board.

"We have built a board with deep retail, supply chain management, regulated industry and governance expertise to support Supreme Cannabis' growth and transformation into a leading cannabis CPG company," said Supreme Cannabis' Board Chairman, Michael La Brier. "We remain committed to maintaining a majority independent Board and with Mr. Dhaliwal's resignation, Ms. Goldenberg's recent appointment and Colin Moore's advisory role concluding soon, the Board will consist of five independent non-executive directors and one executive director."

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant-driven lifestyle companies. Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medicinal and new consumer preferences.

The Company's brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, Blissco, Truverra, Sugarleaf by 7AC and Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada. Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, centralized manufacturing and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results and other statements that are not historical facts. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supreme-cannabis-announces-change-to-its-board-of-directors-301088016.html

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
