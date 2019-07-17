Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  The Swatch Group    UHR   CH0012255151

THE SWATCH GROUP

(UHR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/17 04:24:52 am
304.2 CHF   +5.11%
03:36aSWATCH : Shares Tick Up on Strong Growth Guidance
DJ
02:11aSWATCH : hit by Hong Kong turbulence as sales, profit fall
RE
01:42aSWATCH : Names New Members to Executive, Extended Management Boards
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Swatch : Shares Tick Up on Strong Growth Guidance

07/17/2019 | 03:36am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in Swatch Group AG (UHR.EB) trade higher on Wednesday after the company guided for strong growth ahead despite a fall in first-half profits.

The Swiss watchmaker sees strong growth in the second half due to solid demand in its most important markets and easier comparatives because of a weak final quarter the year previous.

At GMT 0712 shares in Swatch traded 4.8% higher at CHF303.40.

The company said net income in the first half fell to 404 million Swiss francs ($409.5 million) from CHF458 million the year prior.

Sales for the period were CHF4.08 billion, down 3.7% at constant exchange rates.

Citi analysts said Swatch's outlook for the second half is "positive" and said its first-half sales miss was largely driven by the rationalization of gray-markets dealers.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

