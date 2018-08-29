Swatch : is again an innovator in resistance to magnetic fields

Log in
08/29/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Biel-Bienne (Switzerland), 29 August 2018 - Swatch Group continues to push the boundaries of precision and innovation. After silicon, the world's leading watchmaker is proud to introduce a new balance spring - a key component in mechanical movements - with exceptional paramagnetic characteristics.

Swatch Group, in collaboration with Audemars Piguet, has developed a new non-magnetic compensating alloy called Nivachron™ for this revolutionary balance spring. With its complex composition, the alloy was developed with the aim of optimizing the resistance of watch movements to magnetic fields.

The Nivachron™ balance spring offers a number of advantages. It allows a considerable reduction in the influence of the residual effect of a magnetic field on the running of a watch (a reduction by a factor of 10 to 20, depending on the caliber). The Swiss-made balance spring, made of a titanium base, is very effective against temperature variations experienced in wearing conditions. In addition, it offers excellent shock resistance. Ultimately, all of these advantages result in a significant improvement in chronometric performance.

Magnetic fields, which are pervasive in our environment, severely disrupt mechanical watch movements. They affect a watch's operation and its performance and can even, in some cases, stop it completely.

Of all the watch components required to make a timepiece, the balance spring is one of the most critical. Its production requires a high level of know-how and expertise. Swatch Group, in partnership with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM), has already revolutionized Swiss watchmaking in recent years with its silicon balance springs.

Contacts

Media

Bastien Buss, Corporate Communications
Phone: +41 32 343 68 11
The Swatch Group Ltd, Biel/Bienne (Switzerland)
E-mail: please use our «Contact Form »

Investors

Felix Knecht, Investor Relations Officer
Phone : +41 32 343 68 11
The Swatch Group Ltd, Biel/Bienne (Switzerland)
E-mail: please use our «Contact Form»

Disclaimer

The Swatch Group AG published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 07:11:01 UTC
