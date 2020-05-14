Log in
THE SWATCH GROUP SA

Swatch : Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

05/14/2020

Swatch Group: Decisions taken by the Swatch Group shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Thursday, May 14, 2020

Biel/Bienne (Switzerland), May 14, 2020 - Due to the classification of the COVID-19 situation by the Swiss Federal Council as an 'extraordinary situation' under the Epidemics Act and the ban of all events in Switzerland, the Ordinary General Meeting in accordance with Article 6a of the Ordinance 2 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been hold without the physical presence of the shareholders. At today's Ordinary General Meeting, the shareholders approved, by a large majority, all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

The Swatch Group AG published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 11:09:01 UTC
