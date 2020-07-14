Log in
THE SWATCH GROUP SA

THE SWATCH GROUP SA

(UHR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/13 11:30:52 am
195.3 CHF   +1.88%
01:28aSWATCH : sales almost halve, posts net loss in first half
RE
01:11aSWATCH : sales almost halve, posts net loss in first half
RE
06/18SWATCH : appoints new brand heads for Longines, Tissot
RE
Swatch : sales almost halve, posts net loss in first half

07/14/2020 | 01:11am EDT

ZURICH, July 14 (Reuters) - Swatch Group said it expected sales and profits to improve quickly in the second half after the COVID-19 pandemic led it to post a net loss in the first half of the year.

Swiss watchmakers have seen their sales slide as the pandemic led to store closures, first in Asia then in Europe and the United States, and Chinese tourists, their most important customers, could not travel and shop.

Sales fell 46% to 2.2 billion Swiss francs ($2.34 billion) in the first half, the maker of Omega timepieces said in a statement released without advance notice on Tuesday. It posted a net loss of 308 million Swiss francs, after a net profit of 415 million francs in the year-ago period. ($1 = 0.9417 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Mihcelle Martin)

Financials
Sales 2020 6 236 M 6 617 M 6 617 M
Net income 2020 78,9 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
Net cash 2020 1 343 M 1 425 M 1 425 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,8x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 9 922 M 10 538 M 10 527 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 36 089
Free-Float 74,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 206,20 CHF
Last Close Price 195,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georges Nicolas Hayek Chairman-Management Board & Director
Nayla Hayek Chairman
Thierry Kenel Chief Financial Officer
Calogero Polizzi Head-Information Technology
Ernst Tanner Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SWATCH GROUP SA-27.67%10 538
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.41%233 738
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL16.33%91 784
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-11.05%59 432
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.31.72%39 733
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-16.78%37 991
