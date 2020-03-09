Taiwan Fund : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Policy from March 2, 2020 through March 6, 2020

CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
877-217-9502
www.thetaiwanfund.com
New York, New York, March 9, 2020 - The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the 'Fund') announced today that for the period March 2, 2020 through March 6, 2020, the Fund repurchased a total of 8,900 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:
|
Purchase Date
|
Shares Repurchased
|
March 2, 2020
|
1,700
|
March 3, 2020
|
3,000
|
March 4, 2020
|
200
|
March 5, 2020
|
2,300
|
March 6, 2020
|
1,700
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TWN.'
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.
Disclaimer
The Taiwan Fund Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 14:47:03 UTC