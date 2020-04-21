NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 21, 2020. The Fund's stockholders re-elected five individuals to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, Thomas G. Kamp and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2021.
Director
Votes Cast for
Votes Against/Withheld
William C. Kirby
5,884,039
272,263
Shelley E. Rigger
5,797,032
359,270
Anthony S. Clark
5,796,256
360,046
Thomas G. Kamp
5,885,078
271,224
Warren J. Olsen
5,797,297
359,005
The stockholders of the Fund also voted to approve an Agreement of Merger reincorporating the Fund, currently a Delaware corporation, as a Maryland corporation by means of a merger of the Fund into a wholly-owned, newly formed Maryland subsidiary, with 72.72% of the Fund's outstanding shares voting in favor of approval of the Agreement.
For
Against
Abstain
Non-votes
5,448,370
239,308
7,370
461,254
*****
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-fund-inc-announces-the-results-of-the-annual-stockholders-meeting-301044748.html
SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.