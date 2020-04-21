The Taiwan Fund, Inc. : Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 21, 2020. The Fund's stockholders re-elected five individuals to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, Thomas G. Kamp and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2021.

Director



Votes Cast for



Votes Against/Withheld William C. Kirby



5,884,039



272,263 Shelley E. Rigger



5,797,032



359,270 Anthony S. Clark



5,796,256



360,046 Thomas G. Kamp



5,885,078



271,224 Warren J. Olsen



5,797,297



359,005

The stockholders of the Fund also voted to approve an Agreement of Merger reincorporating the Fund, currently a Delaware corporation, as a Maryland corporation by means of a merger of the Fund into a wholly-owned, newly formed Maryland subsidiary, with 72.72% of the Fund's outstanding shares voting in favor of approval of the Agreement.

For





Against





Abstain





Non-votes 5,448,370





239,308





7,370





461,254

*****

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.