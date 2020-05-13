Tata Power : Technological Innovations delivers exemplary customer experience

Smart Meters: It comes with a GPRS & GPS enabled backend updating & real-time tracking system, which helps nullify false reporting. An app based single window solution for specific site activities such as Meter Reading, Bill Delivery and Spot Billing & Collection. Smart Meters have emerged as potential game changers that are expected to gather momentum as a viable tool in terms of transforming the way utility industry will operate in the years to come.

Wi-Fi enabled meters: Similarly, these devices also are backed by app based consumer interface as soon as it is attached to the optical port, it instantly reads and transmits the meter reading to billing system and notifies the customer with the current. This eliminates manual meter reading errors & saves time.

New and emerging technologies play a crucial role in influencing customer experience, especially in the essential services space. Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company has always strived to be relevant by constantly upgrading and adopting technological innovations.

In many areas, if not all, it has set a benchmark for developing products and services to suit the current requirement of their customers and at the same time preparing them for the future. In recent years, the company has facilitated uninterrupted power supply with its efficient distribution system and minimised downtime.

Thus, leading the industry by providing best customer experience, it has introduced various technologically advanced hardware devices such as the Smart-meters, Wi-Fi enabled meters while riding the digital way by introducing app based customer interface services such as Know Your Electricity Consumption (KYEC) and has provided multiple options for secure Digital Payment through using various platforms. It has also developed a unique digital platform using Geographical Information System (GIS) to resolve customer grievance, which has successfully converged with its customers.

Speaking on these innovations, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power stated, 'The introduction of all these services are a testament that we have our customer's best interests at heart. We have always been a frontrunner in implementing technological innovations and will continue to ensure a smooth, secure and reliable experience by introducing more customer friendly services in the coming years.'

Speaking on the innovations, Mr. Sanjay Banga, President - Transmission & Distribution, Tata Power stated, 'At Tata Power, it is our constant and continuous endeavour to ensure our customer enjoy our services in the most quick, easy, friendly and convenient manner. We believe that a customer does not choose only the product, but also the service it has to offer. And, as an enabler of human relationships, we are proud to serve our customers with technologically advanced services, which sets us apart from our peers.'

While SMRD and WMIU helps customers to view and manage meter reading and bill dispatch, Tata Power's 'Know Your Electricity Consumption' (KYEC) App, VoiceBot TINA WhatsApp and Microsoft Kaizala service provide a holistic experience to customers for monitoring their home energy consumption.