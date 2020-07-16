Log in
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(500400)
Tata Power : to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

07/16/2020 | 03:21am EDT

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, announced that Tata Power Green Energy Limited (TPGEL), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, has received a Letter of Award from Tata Power Mumbai Distribution on 13th July 2020 to develop a 225 MW hybrid renewable project.

The energy will be supplied to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. The Company has won this capacity in a bid finalised recently by Tata Power Mumbai Distribution. The project is required to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

The Plant is expected to generate about 700 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 700 Million Kg of CO2.

Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 3,782 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is operational and 1,145 MW is under implementation including 225 MW won under this LOA.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,742 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With nearly 2.6GW of renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 30% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, micro grids and home automation & smart meters. It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India, namely 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.

With its 105 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com

Disclaimer

Tata Power Company Limited published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:20:04 UTC
