Timken : Awards Annual Scholarships to Help Power Young Minds

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) is funding the bright futures of 20 individuals with major ambitions across varied fields from computer science and medicine to illustration and theatrical design. Today, Timken presented college scholarships valued at $540,000 over a four-year period to the daughters and sons of Timken associates from six countries: The United States, Romania, India, Poland, France and Mexico. Since the scholarship program's inception in 1958, The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund has awarded nearly $25 million in scholarships.

"This program is an investment in the next-generation of leaders and our collective future," said Timken Chairman John M. Timken, Jr. "This diverse, dedicated, and enormously talented group of students are poised to move the world forward."

Amanda Beck, daughter of Timken's assistant treasurer Kevin Beck and his wife, Debra, earned the Henry Timken Scholar Award, valued at $25,000 annually, up to $100,000 over four years. Beck, a Louisville (Ohio) High School graduate, is in her second year at Case Western Reserve University, where she is majoring in communication sciences and minoring in Spanish.

With aspirations to become a licensed bilingual speech pathologist specializing in inpatient pediatrics, Beck is currently the operations coordinator for Camp Kesem at Case Western Reserve University, which hosts a summer camp for children whose parents have been affected by cancer. She also volunteers weekly at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, and has performed research to find a link between genetics and speech sound disorders in children.

Prerana Singh, daughter of Jamshedpur, India, plant general manager Gouri Shankar Roy and Maya Singh, received the Jack Timken Scholar Award, valued at $20,000 annually and up to $80,000 over four years. Singh is finishing her final year of high school in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India, and will begin her freshman year at Harvard University's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences in the fall.

Singh plans to study international relations and politics, with her interest driven by attending youth empowerment platforms that expanded her knowledge of world affairs. Singh aspires to complete a Ph.D. in international relations that she hopes will lead to a career in political analysis and research.

Joining Beck and Singh as scholarship winners, six students received $10,000 annual awards worth up to $40,000 over four years. They include:

Julianne Borger, daughter of manufacturing continuous improvement specialist John Borger and Liz Borger, from Lebanon High School in Lebanon, N.H. She is enrolled in her fourth year at Smith College in Northampton, Mass., where she is majoring in environmental science and policy.

Andreea Dumitru, daughter of operations coordinator Daniel Dumitru and Mariana Dumitru, from Alexandru Ioan Cuza National College in Ploiesti, Romania. Andreea plans to pursue a degree in pharmacy from the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania.

Nibedita Karmakar, daughter of operator technician Bablu Karmakar and Kabita Karmakar, from Loyola School in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India. Nibedita plans to study oncology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Rayan Madjidi, son of senior manufacturing engineer – lean continuous improvement, Saeed Madjidi and Marjan Safania, from South Torrance High School in Torrance, California. He is currently majoring in industrial and product design at San Francisco State University.

Grace Reed, daughter of senior environmental health and safety specialist Ryan Reed and Lauri Reed, from Jackson High School in Jackson Township, Ohio, plans to major in nursing at The Ohio State University.

Krishna Subbuseshan, son of senior lead financial analyst Srinivasan Subbusehan, from Bethany High School in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. Krishna is enrolled in his second year at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, Karnataka, India.

In addition, the following 12 winners earned $10,000 one-time scholarships:

Heidi Angulo, daughter of managing director of Mexico, Gerardo Angulo Bribiesca and Heidi Marie Campos Hurtado, from Prepa Anáhuac México Campus Oxford in Mexico City. She plans to study medicine at Universidad Anáhuac México Campus Norte.

Kaitlyn Crocker, daughter of engineering technician Anthony Branyon and Cayce Branyon and Bryan Crocker, from Artios Academy in Greenville, S.C. She is currently enrolled in her second year at Anderson University, studying theatrical design and communication.

Mariah Cotsamire, daughter of machine attendant Mary Cotsamire and Michael Cotsamire, from Colonel Crawford High School in North Robinson, Ohio, will study nursing at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

Anisia Damian, daughter of supply planning analyst Gabriela Damian and Alexandru Damian is majoring in illustration at Mihai Viteazul National College in Ploiesti, Romania, and plans to enroll in the Willem de Kooning Academy in Rotterdam to continue that education.

Anna Dziegciarczyk, daughter of customer service representative Dominika Dziegciarczyk and Marek Dziegciarczyk, from 3rd Adam Mickiewicz High School in Katowice, Poland. She is planning to study medicine at Warszawski Uniwersytet Medyczny in Warsaw, Poland.

Brynn Eckhardt, daughter of global business readiness leader Kerry Eckhardt and Ed Eckhardt, from Strasburg-Franklin High School in Strasburg, Ohio. She is enrolled at Grove City College in Grove City, Penn., where she is majoring in biology and health.

Amandine Henry, daughter of supplier quality development manager Benoit Henry and Laetitia Henry, from Lapoutroie, France. She is enrolled at EM Strasbourg Business School, where she is pursuing a major in business management.

Michael Lindow, son of sales development manager Todd Lindow and Jodi Lindow, from Perrysburg High School in Perrysburg, Ohio. He intends to study business at Penn State University.

Darshan Madesh, son of project leader D. Madesh and Chaya Devi K, from Deeksha Centre for Learning in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. He is enrolled at PES University, where he is studying computer science engineering.

Loghan Russell, son of automotive aftermarket product manager Scott Russell and Kristy Russell, from Sandy Valley High School in Magnolia, Ohio, intends to major in business at The Ohio State University.

Brianna Fonda, daughter of HR manager Rebecca Scholz and James Fonda, from Glastonbury High School in Glastonbury, Conn. She is enrolled at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where she is a second-year student majoring in evolutionary anthropology.

Iulia Stanciu, daughter of product design manager Daniel Stanciu and Sonia Stanciu, from Ion Luca Caragiale National College in Ploiesti, Romania. She plans to major in electronics, telecommunication and information technology at Bucharest Polytechnic University.

