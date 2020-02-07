Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Timken Company    TKR

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

(TKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/07 10:45:33 am
54.165 USD   -2.90%
10:31aTIMKEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 28 Cents Per Share
PR
08:01aTIMKEN : to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference
PR
02/05TIMKEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Timken : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 28 Cents Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 10:31am EST

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 21, 2020.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

This marks the 391th consecutive quarterly dividend paid on the common shares of the company since The Timken Company joined the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, one of the longest-running dividend records among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-28-cents-per-share-301000979.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE TIMKEN COMPANY
10:31aTIMKEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 28 Cents Per Share
PR
08:01aTIMKEN : to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference
PR
02/05TIMKEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05TIMKEN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/05TIMKEN : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
PR
01/30TIMKEN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
01/21TIMKEN : to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results on Feb...
PR
2019THE TIMKEN COMPANY : Celebrates 120th Anniversary by Ringing NYSE Closing Bell
PR
2019TIMKEN : to Host and Webcast Investor Day on Dec. 12 in New York City
PR
2019THE TIMKEN COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group