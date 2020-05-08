Log in
Timken : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 28 Cents Per Share

05/08/2020

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2020.

This marks the 392nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid on the common shares of the company since The Timken Company joined the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, one of the longest-running dividend records among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple 
234.262.2310 
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

 

