TJX : 10-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, DC 20549 FORM 10-K ☒Annual Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 OR ☐Transition Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the transition period from _______ to _______ Commission file number 1-4908 The TJX Companies, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 04-2207613 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 770 Cochituate Road Framingham, Massachusetts 01701 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (508) 390-1000 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share New York Stock Exchange Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: NONE Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. YES ☒ NO ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. YES ☐ NO ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES ☒ NO ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YES ☒ NO ☐ Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K (§229.405 of this chapter) is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K.☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). YES ☐ NO ☒ The aggregate market value of the voting common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant on August 4, 2018, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, was $60.5 billion based on the closing sale price as reported on the New York Stock Exchange. There were 1,214,588,500 shares of the registrant's common stock, $1.00 par value, outstanding as of March 2, 2019. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the Proxy Statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 4, 2019 (Part III). CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Form 10-K and our 2018 Annual Report to Shareholders contain "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including some of the statements in this Form 10-K under Item 1, "Business," Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and Item 8, "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data," and in our 2018 Annual Report to Shareholders under our letter to shareholders and our performance graphs. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. Such statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We have generally identified such statements by using words indicative of the future such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "looking forward," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will" and "would" or any variations of these words or other words with similar meanings. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect or believe may occur in the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. These "forward-looking statements" may relate to such matters as our future actions, future performance or results of current and anticipated sales, expenses, interest rates, foreign exchange rates and results and the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. The risks set forth under Item 1A of this Form 10-K describe major risks to our business. A variety of factors including these risks could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should our underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we may make in our future reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on our website, or otherwise. 2 PART I ITEM 1. Business BUSINESS OVERVIEW The TJX Companies, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "TJX", the "Company", "we", or "our") is the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and worldwide. We have over 4,300 stores that offer a rapidly changing assortment of quality, fashionable, brand name and designer merchandise at prices generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers' (including department, specialty, and major online retailers) regular prices on comparable merchandise, every day. Our stores are known for our value proposition of brand, fashion, price and quality. Our opportunistic buying strategies and flexible business model differentiate us from traditional retailers. We offer a treasure hunt shopping experience and a rapid turn of inventories relative to traditional retailers. Our goal is to create a sense of excitement and urgency for our customers and encourage frequent customer visits. We acquire merchandise in a variety of ways to support that goal. We reach a broad range of customers across income levels with our value proposition. Our strategies and operations are synergistic across our retail chains. As a result, we are able to leverage our expertise throughout our business, sharing information, best practices, initiatives and new ideas, and to develop talent across our Company. Further, we can leverage the substantial buying power of our businesses with our global vendor relationships. In this report, fiscal 2017 means the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017; fiscal 2018 means the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018; fiscal 2019 means the fiscal year ending February 2, 2019 and fiscal 2020 means the fiscal year ending February 1, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all store information in this Item 1 is as of February 2, 2019, and references to store square footage are to gross square feet. Our Businesses We operate our business in four main segments: Marmaxx and HomeGoods, both in the U.S., TJX Canada and TJX International. MARMAXX Our T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States ("Marmaxx") are collectively the largest off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,343 stores. We founded T.J. Maxx in 1976 and acquired Marshalls in 1995. Both chains sell family apparel (including footwear and accessories), home fashions (including home basics, decorative accessories and giftware) and other merchandise. We primarily differentiate T.J. Maxx and Marshalls through different product assortment, including an expanded assortment of fine jewelry and accessories and a high-end designer section called The Runway at T.J. Maxx and a full line of footwear, a broader men's offering and a juniors' department called The Cube at Marshalls, as well as varying in-store initiatives. This differentiated shopping experience at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls encourages our customers to shop both chains. Our e-commerce website, tjmaxx.com, was launched in 2013. HOMEGOODS Our HomeGoods segment, introduced in 1992, is the leading off-price retailer of home fashions in the U.S. Through its 749 stores, HomeGoods offers an eclectic assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids and gourmet food departments. In 2017, we launched Homesense in the U.S. Our 16 Homesense stores complement HomeGoods, offering a differentiated mix and expanded departments, such as large furniture, ceiling lighting and rugs, as well as different departments, such as a general store and an entertaining marketplace. TJX CANADA Our TJX Canada segment operates the Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls chains in Canada. Acquired in 1990, Winners is the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in Canada. The merchandise offering at its 271 stores across Canada is comparable to T.J. Maxx, with select stores offering fine jewelry, and The Runway, a designer section. We opened our HomeSense chain in 2001, bringing the home fashions off-price concept to Canada. HomeSense has 125 stores with a merchandise mix of home fashions similar to HomeGoods in the U.S. We brought Marshalls to Canada in 2011 and operate 88 Marshalls stores in Canada. As with Marshalls in the U.S., our Canadian Marshalls stores offer an expanded footwear department and The Cube juniors' department, differentiating them from Winners stores. 3 TJX INTERNATIONAL Our TJX International segment operates the T.K. Maxx and Homesense chains in Europe and the T.K. Maxx chain in Australia. Launched in 1994, T.K. Maxx introduced off-price retail to Europe and remains Europe's only major brick-and-mortaroff-price retailer of apparel and home fashions. With 567 stores, T.K. Maxx operates in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria and the Netherlands. Through its stores and its e-commerce website for the U.K., tkmaxx.com, T.K. Maxx offers a merchandise mix similar to T.J. Maxx. We brought the off-price home fashions concept to Europe, opening Homesense in the U.K. in 2008 and in Ireland in 2017. Its 68 stores offer a merchandise mix of home fashions similar to that of HomeGoods in the U.S. and HomeSense in Canada. We acquired Trade Secret in Australia in 2015 and re-branded it under the T.K. Maxx name during 2017. The merchandise offering at T.K. Maxx in Australia's 44 stores is comparable to T.J. Maxx. In addition to our four main segments, we operate Sierra, acquired in 2012 and rebranded from Sierra Trading Post in 2018. Sierra is an off-price retailer of brand name and quality outdoor gear, family apparel and footwear, sporting goods and home fashions. Sierra operates sierra.com and 35 retail stores in the U.S. Flexible Business Model Our flexible off-price business model, including our opportunistic buying, inventory management, logistics and flexible store layouts, is designed to deliver our customers a compelling value proposition of fashionable, quality, brand name and designer merchandise at excellent values every day. Our buying and inventory management strategies give us flexibility to adjust our merchandise assortments more frequently than traditional retailers, and the design and operation of our stores and distribution centers support this flexibility. Our buyers have more visibility into consumer, fashion and market trends and pricing when we buy closer to need, which can help us "buy smarter" and reduce our markdown exposure. Our selling floor space is flexible, without walls between departments and largely free of permanent fixtures, so we can easily expand and contract departments to accommodate the merchandise we purchase. Our logistics and distribution operations are designed to support our global buying strategies and to facilitate quick, efficient and differentiated delivery of merchandise to our stores, with a goal of getting the right merchandise to the right stores at the right time. Opportunistic Buying As an off-price retailer, our buying practices, which we refer to as opportunistic buying, differentiate us from traditional retailers. Our overall global buying strategy is to acquire merchandise on an ongoing basis that will enable us to offer a desirable and rapidly changing mix of branded, designer and other quality merchandise in our stores at prices below regular prices for comparable merchandise at full-price retailers, including department, specialty, and major online retailers. We seek out and select merchandise from the broad range of opportunities in the market to achieve this end. Our global buying organization, which numbers approximately 1,100 Associates and has offices across 4 continents in 12 countries, executes this opportunistic buying strategy, buying merchandise from more than 100 countries in a variety of ways, depending on market conditions and other factors. We take advantage of opportunities to acquire merchandise at substantial discounts that regularly arise from the production and flow of inventory in the apparel and home fashions marketplace. These opportunities include, among others, order cancellations, manufacturer overruns, closeouts from brands, manufacturers and other retailers and special production direct from brands and factories. Our global buying strategies are intentionally flexible to allow us to react to frequently changing opportunities and trends in the market and to adjust how and what we source as well as when we source it. Our goal is to operate with lean inventory levels compared to conventional retailers to give us the flexibility to seek out and to take advantage of these opportunities as they arise, close to the time it is needed in our stores and online and when we have more visibility into fashion trends and price. In contrast to traditional retailers, which tend to order most of their goods far in advance of the time the product appears on the selling floor, our merchants generally remain in the marketplace for goods throughout the year, frequently looking for opportunities to buy merchandise. We buy much of our merchandise for the current or immediately upcoming selling season. We also buy some merchandise that is available in the market with the intention of storing it for sale, typically in future selling seasons. We generally make these purchases, referred to as packaway, in response to opportunities to buy merchandise that we believe has the right combination of brand, fashion, price and quality to supplement the product we expect to be available to purchase later for those future seasons. We also acquire some merchandise that we offer under in-house brands or brands that are licensed to us. We develop some of this merchandise ourselves in order to supplement the depth of, or fill gaps in, our expected merchandise assortment. 4 Manufacturers, retailers and other vendors make up our expansive universe of more than 21,000 vendors, which provides us substantial and diversified access to merchandise. We have not experienced difficulty in obtaining sufficient quality merchandise for our business in either favorable or difficult retail environments and expect this will continue as we continue to grow. We believe a number of factors provide us excellent access on an ongoing basis to leading branded merchandise and make us an attractive channel for many vendors in the market. We are typically willing to purchase less-than-full assortments of items, styles and sizes as well as quantities ranging from small to very large; we are able to disperse merchandise across our geographically diverse network of stores and to target specific markets; we pay promptly; we generally do not ask for typical retail concessions (such as advertising, promotional and markdown allowances), delivery concessions (such as drop shipments to stores or delayed deliveries) or return privileges; and we have financial strength and an excellent credit rating. Inventory Management We offer our customers a rapidly changing selection of merchandise to create a treasure hunt experience in our stores and to spur frequent customer visits. To achieve this, we seek to turn the inventory in our stores rapidly, regularly offering fresh selections of apparel and home fashions at excellent values. Our specialized inventory planning, purchasing, monitoring and markdown systems, coupled with distribution center storage, processing, handling and shipping systems, enable us to tailor the merchandise in our stores to local preferences and demographics, achieve rapid in-store inventory turnover on a vast array of products and generally sell through most merchandise within the period we planned. We make pricing and markdown decisions and store inventory replenishment determinations centrally, using information provided by specialized computer systems designed to move inventory through our stores in a timely and disciplined manner. We continue to invest in our supply chain with the goal of continuing to operate with low inventory levels, to ship more efficiently and quickly, and to more precisely and effectively allocate merchandise to each store. Pricing Our mission is to deliver great value to our customers every day. We do this by offering quality, fashionable, brand name and designer merchandise in our stores with retail prices that are generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers' (including department, specialty, and major online retailers) regular prices on comparable merchandise, every day. We do not generally engage in promotional pricing activity such as sales or coupons. We have generally been able to react to price fluctuations in the wholesale market to maintain our pricing gap relative to prices offered by traditional retailers as well as our merchandise margins through various economic cycles. Low Cost Operations We operate with a low cost structure compared to many traditional retailers. We focus aggressively on expenses throughout our business. Our advertising is generally focused on promoting our retail banners rather than individual products, including at times promoting multiple banners together, which contributes to our advertising budget (as a percentage of sales) remaining low compared to many traditional retailers. We design our stores to provide a pleasant, convenient shopping environment but, relative to other retailers, do not spend heavily on store fixtures. Additionally, our distribution network is designed to run cost effectively. Customer Service/Shopping Experience We continue to renovate and upgrade our stores across our retail banners to enhance our customers' shopping experience and help drive sales. Although we offer a self-service format, we train our store Associates to provide friendly and helpful customer service and seek to staff our stores to deliver a positive shopping experience. We typically offer customer-friendly return policies. We accept a variety of payment methods including cash, credit cards and debit cards. We also offer TJX-branded credit cards in the U.S. through a bank, but do not own the customer receivables. Distribution We operate distribution centers encompassing approximately 19 million square feet in six countries. These centers are generally large, and built to suit our specific, off-price business model, with a combination of automated systems and manual processes to manage the variety of merchandise we acquire. We ship substantially all of our merchandise to our stores through a network of distribution centers, warehouses and shipping centers operated by third parties. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

