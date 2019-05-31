TJX : 10-Q

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 10-Q

(mark one)

  • Quarterly Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the quarterly period ended May 4, 2019

OR

  • Transition Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission file number 1-4908

The TJX Companies, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

04-2207613

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

770 Cochituate Road Framingham, Massachusetts

01701

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(508) 390-1000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share

TJX

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such

files). YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES NO The number of shares of registrant's common stock outstanding as of May 4, 2019: 1,212,667,546

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Thirteen Weeks Ended

May 4,

May 5,

2019

2018

Net sales

$

9,277,585

$

8,688,720

Cost of sales, including buying and occupancy costs

6,637,885

6,178,239

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,702,401

1,550,775

Interest expense, net

817

4,148

Income before provision for income taxes

936,482

955,558

Provision for income taxes

236,304

239,177

Net income

$

700,178

$

716,381

Basic earnings per share:

Net income

$

0.58

$

0.57

Weighted average common shares - basic

1,214,531

1,253,224

Diluted earnings per share:

Net income

$

0.57

$

0.56

Weighted average common shares - diluted

1,233,407

1,268,872

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

2

THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

IN THOUSANDS

Thirteen Weeks Ended

May 4,

May 5,

2019

2018

Net income

$

700,178

$

716,381

Additions to other comprehensive loss:

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of related tax benefits of $2,633 in fiscal 2020 and $1,206 in

fiscal 2019

(7,161)

(122,529)

Gain on net investment hedges, net of related tax provision of $2,201 in fiscal 2019

-

6,044

Reclassifications from other comprehensive loss to net income:

Amortization of prior service cost and deferred gains, net of related tax provisions of $1,453 in fiscal 2020

and $1,328 in fiscal 2019

3,992

2,608

Amortization of loss on cash flow hedge, net of related tax provisions of $76 in fiscal 2020 and $77 in fiscal

2019

208

206

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(2,961)

(113,671)

Total comprehensive income

$

697,217

$

602,710

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

3

THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA

May 4,

February 2,

May 5,

2019

2019

2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,235,056

$

3,030,229

$

2,681,105

Short-term investments

-

-

435,903

Accounts receivable, net

393,276

346,298

368,314

Merchandise inventories

5,057,202

4,579,033

4,369,893

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

381,678

513,662

567,060

Total current assets

8,067,212

8,469,222

8,422,275

Net property at cost

5,018,598

5,255,208

5,026,092

Non-current deferred income taxes, net

5,801

6,467

3,178

Operating lease right of use assets

8,810,367

-

-

Goodwill

96,685

97,552

98,614

Other assets

490,401

497,580

456,965

TOTAL ASSETS

$

22,489,064

$

14,326,029

$

14,007,124

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,578,370

$

2,644,143

$

2,509,089

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,468,588

2,733,076

2,220,842

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,343,243

-

-

Federal, state and foreign income taxes payable

190,818

154,155

246,933

Total current liabilities

6,581,019

5,531,374

4,976,864

Other long-term liabilities

752,968

1,354,242

1,275,843

Non-current deferred income taxes, net

167,283

158,191

260,649

Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,621,531

-

-

Long-term debt

2,234,368

2,233,616

2,231,360

Commitments and contingencies (See Note K)

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares, par value $1, no shares issued

-

-

-

Common stock, authorized 1,800,000,000 shares, par value $1, issued and outstanding

1,212,667,546; 1,217,182,508 and 1,250,405,376 respectively

1,212,668

1,217,183

1,250,405

Additional paid-in capital

-

-

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(633,282)

(630,321)

(555,530)

Retained earnings

4,552,509

4,461,744

4,567,533

Total shareholders' equity

5,131,895

5,048,606

5,262,408

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

22,489,064

$

14,326,029

$

14,007,124

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

4

THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

IN THOUSANDS

Thirteen Weeks Ended

May 4,

May 5,

2019

2018

Operating Activities

Net income

$

700,178

$

716,381

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

212,201

192,295

Loss on property disposals and impairment charges

2,304

1,744

Deferred income tax provision

8,098

7,335

Share-based compensation

25,732

24,029

Changes in assets and liabilities:

(Increase) in accounts receivable

(47,658)

(43,787)

(Increase) in merchandise inventories

(487,085)

(225,187)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(13,991)

219,532

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable

(60,472)

44,037

(Decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities

(240,156)

(318,544)

Increase in income taxes payable

38,217

133,663

Other

11,871

(26,613)

Net cash provided by operating activities

149,239

724,885

Investing Activities

Property additions

(316,909)

(264,943)

Purchase of investments

(14,642)

(148,239)

Sales and maturities of investments

4,842

192,690

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(326,709)

(220,492)

Financing Activities

Cash payments for repurchase of common stock

(397,294)

(395,399)

Cash dividends paid

(238,758)

(197,296)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

59,772

84,561

Cash payments of employee tax withholdings for performance based stock awards

(23,305)

(16,015)

Other

-

(1,858)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(599,585)

(526,007)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(18,118)

(55,758)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(795,173)

(77,372)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

3,030,229

2,758,477

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

2,235,056

$

2,681,105

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

5

