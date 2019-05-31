TJX : 10-Q

Quarterly Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the quarterly period ended May 4, 2019
Transition Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Commission file number 1-4908
The TJX Companies, Inc.
Delaware
04-2207613
770 Cochituate Road Framingham, Massachusetts
01701
(508) 390-1000
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share
TJX
New York Stock Exchange
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
2019
2018
Net sales
$
9,277,585
$
8,688,720
Cost of sales, including buying and occupancy costs
6,637,885
6,178,239
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,702,401
1,550,775
Interest expense, net
817
4,148
Income before provision for income taxes
936,482
955,558
Provision for income taxes
236,304
239,177
Net income
$
700,178
$
716,381
Basic earnings per share:
Net income
$
0.58
$
0.57
Weighted average common shares - basic
1,214,531
1,253,224
Diluted earnings per share:
Net income
$
0.57
$
0.56
Weighted average common shares - diluted
1,233,407
1,268,872
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
IN THOUSANDS
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
2019
2018
Net income
$
700,178
$
716,381
Additions to other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of related tax benefits of $2,633 in fiscal 2020 and $1,206 in
fiscal 2019
(7,161)
(122,529)
Gain on net investment hedges, net of related tax provision of $2,201 in fiscal 2019
-
6,044
Reclassifications from other comprehensive loss to net income:
Amortization of prior service cost and deferred gains, net of related tax provisions of $1,453 in fiscal 2020
and $1,328 in fiscal 2019
3,992
2,608
Amortization of loss on cash flow hedge, net of related tax provisions of $76 in fiscal 2020 and $77 in fiscal
2019
208
206
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(2,961)
(113,671)
Total comprehensive income
$
697,217
$
602,710
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA
May 4,
February 2,
May 5,
2019
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,235,056
$
3,030,229
$
2,681,105
Short-term investments
-
-
435,903
Accounts receivable, net
393,276
346,298
368,314
Merchandise inventories
5,057,202
4,579,033
4,369,893
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
381,678
513,662
567,060
Total current assets
8,067,212
8,469,222
8,422,275
Net property at cost
5,018,598
5,255,208
5,026,092
Non-current deferred income taxes, net
5,801
6,467
3,178
Operating lease right of use assets
8,810,367
-
-
Goodwill
96,685
97,552
98,614
Other assets
490,401
497,580
456,965
TOTAL ASSETS
$
22,489,064
$
14,326,029
$
14,007,124
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,578,370
$
2,644,143
$
2,509,089
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,468,588
2,733,076
2,220,842
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,343,243
-
-
Federal, state and foreign income taxes payable
190,818
154,155
246,933
Total current liabilities
6,581,019
5,531,374
4,976,864
Other long-term liabilities
752,968
1,354,242
1,275,843
Non-current deferred income taxes, net
167,283
158,191
260,649
Long-term operating lease liabilities
7,621,531
-
-
Long-term debt
2,234,368
2,233,616
2,231,360
Commitments and contingencies (See Note K)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares, par value $1, no shares issued
-
-
-
Common stock, authorized 1,800,000,000 shares, par value $1, issued and outstanding
1,212,667,546; 1,217,182,508 and 1,250,405,376 respectively
1,212,668
1,217,183
1,250,405
Additional paid-in capital
-
-
-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(633,282)
(630,321)
(555,530)
Retained earnings
4,552,509
4,461,744
4,567,533
Total shareholders' equity
5,131,895
5,048,606
5,262,408
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
22,489,064
$
14,326,029
$
14,007,124
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
IN THOUSANDS
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
2019
2018
Operating Activities
Net income
$
700,178
$
716,381
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
212,201
192,295
Loss on property disposals and impairment charges
2,304
1,744
Deferred income tax provision
8,098
7,335
Share-based compensation
25,732
24,029
Changes in assets and liabilities:
(Increase) in accounts receivable
(47,658)
(43,787)
(Increase) in merchandise inventories
(487,085)
(225,187)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(13,991)
219,532
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable
(60,472)
44,037
(Decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities
(240,156)
(318,544)
Increase in income taxes payable
38,217
133,663
Other
11,871
(26,613)
Net cash provided by operating activities
149,239
724,885
Investing Activities
Property additions
(316,909)
(264,943)
Purchase of investments
(14,642)
(148,239)
Sales and maturities of investments
4,842
192,690
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(326,709)
(220,492)
Financing Activities
Cash payments for repurchase of common stock
(397,294)
(395,399)
Cash dividends paid
(238,758)
(197,296)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
59,772
84,561
Cash payments of employee tax withholdings for performance based stock awards
(23,305)
(16,015)
Other
-
(1,858)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(599,585)
(526,007)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(18,118)
(55,758)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(795,173)
(77,372)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
3,030,229
2,758,477
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
2,235,056
$
2,681,105
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
