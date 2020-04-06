TJX : Cos. Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Over 20 Years -- Data Talk

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is currently at $46.42, up $5.46 or 13.33%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 16, 2000, when it rose 17.65%

-- Snaps a three day losing streak

-- Down 23.98% year-to-date

-- Down 27.46% from its all-time closing high of $63.99 on Feb. 26, 2020

-- Down 14.56% from 52 weeks ago (April 8, 2019), when it closed at $54.33

-- Down 27.46% from its 52-week closing high of $63.99 on Feb. 26, 2020

-- Up 26.28% from its 52-week closing low of $36.76 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $46.85

-- Up 14.38% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 14.57%

All data as of 2:26:17 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet