Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The TJX Companies    TJX

THE TJX COMPANIES

(TJX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TJX : Cos. Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Over 20 Years -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is currently at $46.42, up $5.46 or 13.33%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 16, 2000, when it rose 17.65%

-- Snaps a three day losing streak

-- Down 23.98% year-to-date

-- Down 27.46% from its all-time closing high of $63.99 on Feb. 26, 2020

-- Down 14.56% from 52 weeks ago (April 8, 2019), when it closed at $54.33

-- Down 27.46% from its 52-week closing high of $63.99 on Feb. 26, 2020

-- Up 26.28% from its 52-week closing low of $36.76 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $46.85

-- Up 14.38% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 14.57%

All data as of 2:26:17 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE TJX COMPANIES
02:46pTJX : Cos. Up Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Over 20 Years --..
DJ
03/31TJX COMPANIES INC /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/29Logistics Firms Endeavor to Keep Goods Moving as Much of Economy Shuts Down
DJ
03/27TJX : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/25TJX : Up Nearly 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase In Over 20 Years -- Da..
DJ
03/19TJX COMPANIES INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/19THE TJX COMPANIES, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Update Clarification
BU
03/19TJX : Closing Locations, Shutting Down Websites for T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sie..
DJ
03/19THE TJX COMPANIES, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Update
BU
03/11TJX : Neiman Marcus Backs Away From Discount Business
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37 329 M
EBIT 2021 2 790 M
Net income 2021 2 177 M
Finance 2021 1 349 M
Yield 2021 2,14%
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
EV / Sales2021 1,37x
EV / Sales2022 1,13x
Capitalization 52 447 M
Chart THE TJX COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The TJX Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TJX COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 59,73  $
Last Close Price 43,79  $
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol M. Meyrowitz Executive Chairman
Scott Goldenberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John F. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Willow B. Shire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES-32.92%57 262
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-1.79%125 908
TARGET CORPORATION-27.80%46 574
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.51%41 607
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.99%38 046
DOLLAR TREE, INC.-25.32%17 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group