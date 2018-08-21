TJX : GAAP Reconciliation of Q2 FY19 and Projected FY19 Financial Measures

The TJX Companies, Inc. Financial Reconciliations

Explanation of Non‐GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non‐GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods and between results in prior periods and expectations for future periods. Management believes that these non‐GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non‐GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance.

The tables below provide supplemental non‐GAAP financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. Non‐GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1: Reconciliation of Reported Earnings Per Share from Continuing OperationsQ2

First Half

FY18

FY19

FY18

FY19

EPS from continuing operations $0.85

Y/Y EPS Growth

Adjustments for items impacting comparability

FY19 tax‐related items(1)

Adjusted EPS excluding charges $0.85

Adjusted Y/Y EPS Growth

Note: Figures may not foot due to rounding.

$1.17 $1.6738%

(0.18)

$2.3038%

(0.34)

$0.99 $1.6716%

$1.9517%

(1) Reflects an estimated benefit related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("2017 Tax Act") (primarily the lower U.S. corporate income tax rate).

Table 2: Reconciliation of Q2 FY18 to Q2 FY19 Margins(1)

FY18 Q2: Total TJX Marmaxx HomeGoods TJX Canada TJX International FY18 Q2 profit margin 10.7% 14.1% 12.2% 10.0% 3.6% Impact of foreign currency(2) 0.4 ‐ ‐ 4.6 0.0 FY18 Q2 adjusted profit margin ex‐fx 11.1% 14.1% 12.2% 14.6% 3.6% FY19 Q2: FY19 Q2 profit margin 10.6% 14.2% 10.7% 14.8% 4.0% Impact of foreign currency(2) 0.1 ‐ ‐ 0.3 (0.3) FY19 Q2 adjusted profit margin ex‐fx 10.7% 14.2% 10.7% 15.1% 3.7% Note: Figures may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Profit margin is pretax profit margin for total TJX and segment profit margin for each of our business segments.

(2) Foreign currency includes the impact of translation as well as the mark‐to‐market adjustment of our inventory derivatives. Foreign currency translation only impacts year over year comparisons, therefore Q2 FY18 does not include an adjustment for translation.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Q3 FY18 to Q3 FY19 Estimated Earnings per Share

Q3

FY18

Low High EPS from continuing operations $1.00 $1.18 $1.20 Y/Y EPS Growth 18% 20% Adjustments for items impacting comparability FY19 tax‐related items(1) (0.18) (0.18) Adjusted EPS $1.00 $1.00 $1.02 Adjusted Y/Y EPS Growth 0% 2% Note: Figures may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Reflects an estimated benefit related to the 2017 Tax Act (primarily the lower U.S. corporate income tax rate).

Table 4: Reconciliation of FY18 to FY19 Estimated Earnings per Share

FY

FY18

Low High EPS from continuing operations $4.04 $4.83 $4.88 Y/Y EPS Growth 20% 21% Adjustments for items impacting comparability Impairment charge(1) $0.10 Impact of 53rdweek (0.11) Tax‐related items(2) (0.17) (0.73) (0.74) Adjusted EPS $3.85 $4.10 $4.14 Adjusted Y/Y EPS Growth 6% 8% Note: Figures may not foot due to rounding.

(1) During Q4 FY18, the Company took a $99 million impairment charge, primarily goodwill, related to Sierra Trading Post.

(2) For FY18 reflects benefits related to the 2017 Tax Act, offset by charges from a special, discretionary bonus to eligible, non‐bonus plan

Associates; incremental contributions to the Company's defined contribution retirement plans and contributions to the Company's charitable foundations. For FY19 reflects an estimated benefit related to the 2017 Tax Act (primarily the lower U.S. corporate income tax rate).

Table 5: Reconciliation of FY18 to FY19 Estimated Margins(1), (2)

FY18 Full Year Actual: Total TJX Marmaxx HomeGoods TJX Canada TJX International FY18 profit margin on a GAAP basis 10.8% 13.3% 13.2% 14.6% 5.1% FY18 tax‐related items(3) 0.3 Impairment charge(4) 0.3 0.4 Impact of 53rdweek (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.1) (0.2) FY18 adjusted profit margin excluding Q4 charges and 53rdweek 11.2% 13.6% 13.0% 14.4% 4.9% Impact of foreign currency(5) 0.0 ‐ ‐ 0.1 0.1 FY18 adjusted profit margin ex‐fx, Q4 charges and 53rdweek 11.2% 13.6% 13.0% 14.5% 5.0% FY19 Full Year Guidance: FY19 estimated profit margin on a GAAP basis 10.7%‐10.8% 13.4%‐13.5% 11.4%‐11.5% 14.4%‐14.5% 5.3%‐5.4% Estimated impact of foreign currency(5) 0.0 ‐ ‐ (0.1) (0.1) FY19 estimated adjusted profit margin ex‐fx 10.7%‐10.8% 13.4%‐13.5% 11.4%‐11.5% 14.3%‐14.4% 5.2%‐5.3% Note: Figures may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Profit margin is pretax profit margin for total TJX and segment profit margin for each of our business segments.

(2) FY18 was a 53‐week year.

(3) Charges from a special, discretionary bonus to eligible, non‐bonus plan Associates; incremental contributions to the Company's defined contribution retirement plans and contributions to the Company's charitable foundations.